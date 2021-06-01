This amazing new Google Maps feature is a game changer for travelers





When you are traveling, it is important to have a good map to take you wherever you go. Most people have a map in their pocket. Of course, the map is no longer paper, but a digital map for your smartphone. We prefer to use Google Maps. This is one of the 7 apps that you will always update while traveling.

I like to use Google Maps because I can download a map of the area I visited before the trip, which saves time and data usage. Since I changed to T-Mobile, the data isn’t too much of a problem and I have unlimited text and data while traveling abroad. Google has also set out to add augmented reality features to the map app, such as this one, to help you find the best place to take a selfie when visiting the UK.

This is a bit of a useful (or at least interesting) addition for some, but we believe the latest update to Google Maps will be a game changer when you get to your destination.

We were all in a big building and had to go to a specific place. Find a way to the train station or go from gate to gate with a short connection, as if you were at the airport and had to rush across Atlanta Airport due to flight delays is needed.

The Delta app provided directions, but if you can’t find the escalator or miss a turn, the directions aren’t very helpful.

Google Maps takes this to the next level using the app’s Live View feature. The program uses augmented reality to overlay directional arrows to indicate exactly where to go.

It’s pretty cool, isn’t it? I wish I had the technology when I visited Japan and didn’t know where the railroad tracks were at the station. I reached the point and the sign stopped. We stood with a map in the middle of the station and tried to figure out what was wrong. It took the kindness of Japanese businessmen to take us to our train and wait to make sure we got on the right train (only in Japan).

This feature has been rolled out elsewhere. Westfield Malls is one of the first partners to help the app find the store they are looking for. The Zurich and Tokyo airports will be online later this year.

It was a wonder of innovation to be able to carry a map in your pocket anywhere in the world, but that doesn’t mean people won’t get lost. Getting to your destination can be easy, but finding the exact location within the destination building is another matter. This is a big problem when dealing with large buildings such as train stations, airports and shopping malls.

Hopefully Google has found a way to solve the problem.

