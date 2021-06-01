The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is available in India and costs Rs 23,999.





Xiaomi launched the new smart TV Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition in India on Tuesday afternoon. The smart TV is the successor to the Mi TV 4A and comes with a bezelless design.

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition comes with a 40-inch display with a bezelless design.

HIGHLIGHTSMi TV 4A Horizon Edition is now available in India. The price of MiTV 4A Horizontal Edition is 23,999 rupees. The new smart TV runs Android 9.0.

Xiaomi launched the new smart TV Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition in India on Tuesday afternoon. The smart TV is the successor to the Mi TV 4A and comes with a bezelless design. Xiaomis is the second smart TV under the Mi lineup in less than six months. The company launched the Mi TV QLED 75 in India in April this year. We also introduced Japan’s first Redmi TV earlier this year.

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition comes with a 40-inch display with a bezel-free design, a 20 W stereo speaker with DTS-HD, and works with Android TV 9.0.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Price in India

Xiaomi is very aggressive in pricing the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizontal Edition in the country. The domestic price is 23,999 rupees and can be purchased at mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Mi Studio and retail partner stores. As part of the launch offer, customers can get a discount of up to Rs 1000 on HDFC credit and debit card EMI.

Features and specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition

The Mi TV 4A 40 1080 Edition features a 40-inch FHD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.7% and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. It features Xiaomis VPE technology, which is said to provide stunning visuals and realistic colors. The company claims that it has improved its technology over the years for accurate screen calibration, deeper contrast and better color reproduction.

The smart TV runs Android TV 9 and PatchWall UI. The latter allows users to navigate the content of 25 content partners such as Disney + Hotstar and Prime Video. The UI also brings a smarter experience with a connected home hub. This allows users to take control of their home AIoT device while relaxing on the couch with the all-new Mi Home app.

The smart TV has a 20W stereo speaker with DTS-HD. Connection options include a 3.5mm audio output, SPDIF, and three HDMI ports. The TV also has a special kids mode that parents can have more control over.

Click here for full coverage of India Today.ins on the coronavirus pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos