Mi TV 4A 40 Horizontal Edition, bezel-less design, 20W speaker released in India





The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition was launched in India on Tuesday, June 1st. Xiaomi’s new smart TV is an upgrade to the existing Mi TV 4A40 launched in 2019. The MiTV 4A40 Horizontal Edition is advertised to offer a bezel-less design that provides an immersive viewing experience. The ratio of the screen to the main body is 93.7%. However, except for the new design, the smart TV is almost the same as the Mi TV 4A 40. The company’s PatchWall interface is preloaded with features such as universal search, kids mode, and celebrity watchlist.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition pricing and availability details in India

The price of Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition in India is set to Rs. 23,999. TVs can be purchased from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Studio, and the Mi Retail Partner Store. Sales will begin on Wednesday, June 2nd at 12:00 pm (noon). However, the company said in a statement that due to the blockade, availability would follow the maintainability guidelines of each state government.

The launch offer for the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizontal Edition includes up to Rs. 1,000 instant discounts on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. Flipkart also offers redemption discounts for up to Rs. 11,000 for customers buying a new Mi TV instead of an old smart TV.

The original Mi TV 4A 40 was launched in September 2019 at Rs. 17,999. However, it is now available in Rs. 22,999.

Specifications of Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition runs on Android TV 9.0 with an enhanced version of PatchWall. In addition to Xiaomi’s unique Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology, smart TVs feature a 40-inch Full HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display with a 178 degree viewing angle. In addition, two 10W speakers are attached to each, and a total of 20W stereo sound output can be obtained. The speakers also include DTS-HD support.

Internally, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition has a quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 CPU that combines a Mali-450 GPU with 1GB of DDR RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage. The TV has Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Bluetooth v4.2, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 3 HDMI ports (including one that supports ARC), Ethernet port, S / PDIF, 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizontal Edition is paired with a remote control with dedicated keys to access a variety of video streaming platforms. The smart TV also includes a preloaded Mi Quick Wake, which is said to turn on the TV in less than 5 seconds, and a Mi Home app that allows you to control your Mi smart home device.

In terms of dimensions, the size of the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is 892.2×512.8mm (excluding the base). The base width of the TV is 210.4 mm, and the total weight including the base is 5.48 kg.

In terms of dimensions, the size of the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is 892.2×512.8mm (excluding the base). The base width of the TV is 210.4 mm, and the total weight including the base is 5.48 kg.





