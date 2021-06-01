Genshin Impact version 1.6 release date, events, new characters, skins and more revealed





Genshin Impact version 1.6 has been released by Mihoyo. The next patch of Genshin Impact will bring new characters, event wish banners, archon quests, events, enemies and more.

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 Release Date

Genshin Impacts patch 1.6 will arrive on June 9th.

5 star Kazuha Kaedehara

Kazuha Kaedehara is currently being sought after by Shogun Lightning. His weapon is a sword, and his attacks and talents are:

Midare Ranzan

Kazuha Kaedehara’s rush attack damage is converted to anemo damage, creating a mini cyclone that attracts nearby objects and enemies.

Chihayaburu

Elemental Attack draws objects and opponents to Kazuha, dealing range anemo damage. In addition, the flow of the wind lifts Japanese leaves into the air.

Kazuha Slash

Elemental bursts do AoE Anemo damage called Autumn Whirlwind.

Sumon swordsmanship

After Kazuhas’s elemental skill comes into contact with other elements, it creates elemental absorption and enhances his plunge attack.

Fubutsu Poetics

Provides an elemental damage bonus to allies after triggering a swirl reaction.

Cloud strider

Reduces party members’ sprinting stamina consumption.

Clay first reappears in her own event wish, followed by Kazuha.

New Archon Quests and Events

Genshin Impact version 1.6 brings a prologue called Chapter 2: Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves. The new events of Genshin Impact are as follows.

Midsummer island adventure

Midsummer island adventures bring a whole new area of ​​the island. Players can summon Waverider boats at various waypoints and even sail with other players in co-op mode. The event also includes several challenges and mini-events with its own gameplay mechanics.

A reverberating story

At the Echoing Tales event, players can collect a certain number of snails and then find some folklore and rewarding echo snails.At this event, you can unlock Barbara’s Daylight Saving Time Sparkle Skin.

Kaboom ball event

The player confronts Dodo Fortress, who shoots a Kaboom ball. The Kaboom ball can be reflected by using the Dodguard to damage the fortress. After doing enough damage, Dodofortress enters Fury Faze, shoots Kaboomball at a faster speed, and spawns a special Kaboomball. The final score depends on the number of Dodofortresses killed within the set time period.

Endless battle

Powerful Berserker opponents will spawn during the event along with Momentum Discs. After defeating these, the player gains momentum. This can be used to unlock certain buffs that will help you complete the challenge of the event.

Legend of Vagabond Sword

The Legend of the Vagabond Sword has three powerful enemies. Defeat these enemies to earn rewards. The higher the difficulty level, the more rewards will be unlocked.

New enemies and equipment

Genshin Impact Patch 1.6 adds a new monster, Magukenki, that will enter the Phantom Stage after a certain amount of HP drops. At this stage, the attack deals anemo damage and spawns a phantom that provides a coordinated attack. Phantom deals both anemo and cryo damage.

New equipment includes the 5-star sword Freedom-Sworm and the 4-star bow Mitternachts Waltz. In addition to these, players can purchase Sea Breeze Dandelion Skins for Jean from the in-game store. The price is 1680 Genesis Crystal. With the launch of version 1.6, Genshin Impact will be available for a limited time and new skins will be available for purchase at 1350 Genesis Crystals.

