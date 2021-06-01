PlayStation announced games such as “The Witcher 3” and “Multiple” Sonic “titles in June.





The PlayStation Now title debuted in June 2021 and was announced by Sony. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-Includes the Game of the Year Edition, three “Sonic” titles to commemorate the 30th anniversary, and other fun titles.

Players registered on PlayStation Now will be able to play future games for free from June 1st.

In addition, The Witcher 3 will be available until September 6th. On the other hand, “Slay the Spire” stays longer than other games and lasts until December 6th. IGN reported.

PlayStation titles will reportedly appear on iOS and Android smartphones later this year. In the meantime, we will introduce games that you can enjoy on PlayStation Now.

Three “Sonic” titles

According to PlayStation.Blog, “Sonic” is celebrating its 30th anniversary and fans can enjoy three titles on PlayStation Now.

“Sonic Mania”

It’s a mix of nostalgia and modern progress. The latest “Sonic” adventure is a 2D animation that runs at 60 FPS with retro-inspired graphics. You can choose from a variety of characters. Players can be super fast like Sonic, fly high like Tales, or be strong like Knuckles.

“Team Sonic Racing”

Interestingly, instead of wearing sneakers, Sonic would rather have wheels. Arcade racer games are thrilling and intense. Players can then compete with other players in this multiplayer racing game.

“Sonic Forces”

Dr. Eggman and a new vicious adversary called Infinite ruled the world. So Sonic needs help, coupled with an army strong enough to trample the evil superpowers. Gamers have to go through multiple stages in this fast-paced adventure.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-Game of the Year Edition

An eye-catching and fascinating fantasy world is coming to PS Now.

Monster Hunter is in charge of finding so-called prophetic children. The edition includes The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, 16 DLC, and two other expansion packs (Heart of Stone, Blood and Wine).

“Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown”

A martial arts fighting game will also debut this month. In addition, there are custom options that can support 16 players and live watching capabilities.

“Slay the Spire”

Game fans and newcomers are welcome to choose from hundreds of cards. Used to fight enemies and may eventually reach the summit.

PS5 replenishment

In other news, if you’re still looking forward to your PS5 purchase, there’s a restock update for stores on Amazon, Walmart, and elsewhere!

