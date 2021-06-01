Microsoft Teams to add inline message translation on iOS and Android





Microsoft is working on a powerful new feature in the Teams app. This could make the app very useful for telecommuting companies last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This feature we are currently working on should be useful for companies with teams in multiple countries.

Microsoft is working on a new inline translation feature for Teams apps for Android and iOS devices. This allows users to quickly see the translation of posts in the channel in the language of their choice, according to two entries from the company’s products. Roadmap discovered by Techradar.

Many companies have large teams that span countries, and sometimes discussions are divided into local languages ​​and conversations can be interrupted. The addition of this feature should also be useful in international classrooms where some terms can be expressed without translation for all members of the chat.

A translation feature that allows users to view translated versions of messages in chat soon arrived in the Teams app for mobile devices and is currently being tested by the company, according to reports. Channel posts and users will also see translated replies.

This feature, adopted by the company’s desktop app, is available after the user who wants to translate the message in the channel keeps pressing the message.[翻訳]It seems to fit the mobile interface where you need to tap the option. .. The system will follow the default language selected in the app settings.

According to the report, users waiting to use this useful new feature on their smartphones should be able to access it on their devices in July, depending on whether the feature is ready for release.Hindustan Times / Tribunnews Service

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos