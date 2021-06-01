Google is approaching a French antitrust settlement. noyb complains about 10,000 cookies





In today’s Exchange Wire daily news digest: Google is approaching a French antitrust settlement. Noyb filed 10,000 cookie complaints. Amazon plans to release an identifier.

Google approaches French antitrust settlement

Google has settled with the French National Competition Authority (Autorit de la concurrence) over an antitrust lawsuit alleging that the California colossus abused its market position in the online advertising industry and damaged its competitors. I’m approaching. According to a report first published in The Wall Street Journal, Google is obliged to pay fines and make operational changes as part of the settlement. This enhances the AdX capabilities of third-party ad servers and removes other “competitive barriers”. However, we do not admit or deny cheating.

Within the proceedings, Google has been accused of giving preferential treatment to AdX bids within an auction conducted by the DoubleClick for Publishers advertising server. The settlement is binding only in France, but the agreement could pave the way for other ongoing proceedings against Google, especially similar settlements in the United States, United Kingdom, and the EU.

noyb complains about 10,000 cookies

Noyb, a privacy group led by Austrian privacy advocate Max Schrems, has told companies that do not use the option labeled “yes or no” on the site’s cookie notifications for allegedly violating the GDPR. We aim to file up to 10,000 complaints. According to noyb, a total of 560 draft complaints have already been submitted in 33 countries, 81% of which did not offer a “deny” option in the first cookie notification, but an additional 73% notify users. ..

Schrems said of the documents to be submitted: “Some companies are clearly trying to make privacy annoying to users when they have a duty to keep it as simple as possible. Almost every situation where users face data protection. Are designed by businesses. They often deliberately nightmare the design of privacy settings, but at the same time blame it on the GDPR because the story is repeated over hundreds of pages. Users begin to think that these crazy banners are required by law. “

Amazon plans to release an identifier

Amazon is preparing to release its own identifier, following the deprecation of third-party cookies by Google, Safari and others, with the aim of securing more business for DSP and publisher service products. As originally reported by Digiday, the new ID resides exclusively in its own ecosystem, rather than a universal identifier that will no longer be supported in Google’s stack.

Amazon hasn’t disclosed when the identifiers will be released, but confirmed that the plan was underway, and sources from three private companies claim they were consulted. When the identifier is released as outlined, it broadly mimics the publisher-provided identifier (PPID) recommended by Google during the current testing phase.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos