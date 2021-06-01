Despite Fortnite Season 7 with an alien focus, the game won the first crop circle





Aliens are coming to Fortnite in Season 7, so they only affect the game. Currently, Colossal Crops has crop circles. This is not so surprising given that all the crops there are busy for a few days. A six-pointed hexagon with several vertical crosses in the center and some strange symbols around the outside is engraved on the ground. If the pop-in texture is working effectively, you can see it from a distance. I’m not doing anything now. It’s essentially a prophecy of what’s to come.

There are several other cleared fields in the area, which could add to the crop circles. It is really possible that potential symbols will materialize in other areas of the map. It would be a little strange if I did everything here. There is a symbol around each of the hexagons. This is something I’ve seen before with other out-of-game clues, and it’s very clear what’s going on. In Season 7, aliens will conquer the game as it will be the remaining theme of the tournament. But it’s unlikely what they will do, how they will change the map, or what they want. All of this is unlikely to culminate in live events at the end of the season.

Or, as we saw earlier this season, there may be another “intro mission” to turn off the edges. More information about it will probably be available soon. I don’t know if crop circle symbols can be interpreted by any translator. If there is a type of translator, it is not displayed yet. Perhaps these were enough, they spell something. But they may also be cool pictures developed by aliens who are not trying to tell us anything other than “we are here”. It seems that aliens are kidnapping players all over the map, but I think they happened to be live temporarily shortly thereafter, so now that the crop circle has sprung up, it could be relaunched. Play some games and keep an eye out for something strange. More details can also be found on the 2-week online site and other popular sites.

