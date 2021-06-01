Google is approaching an antitrust settlement in France. Opera Ads revenue up 130%





French connection

Google is trying to resolve an antitrust lawsuit in France. The company has been accused of abusing its power in online advertising and waits for it. The settlement is likely to include fines and Google will need to make operational changes, the Wall Street Journal reports. The case filed by the Francis competition authorities trampled on familiar grounds. The difference is that you can see the actual action as a result. Specifically, Google has been accused of allowing DoubleClick for Publishers’ ad servers to prioritize AdX and give Google an edge over other auctioneers. In 2018, DFP and AdX were integrated to create Google Ad Manager. Google does not admit (or reject) fraud as part of the settlement. Rather, the remedy is for Google to improve the interoperability of AdX with an independent ad server. It should be noted that the proposed changes are binding only in France, but I think it’s great. Nevertheless, Google may be able to implement them more widely in order to stay ahead of other antitrust laws. Google faces antitrust proceedings in the United States, United Kingdom and the EU.

Opera growth

Opera Ads, an online advertising platform launched in 2019 by Norwegian browser maker Opera, has seen a 130% increase in revenue over the last two years. Please read the release. Opera says it expects to generate more than $ 80 million in revenue this year, with daily revenue execution rates up 50% to date, equivalent to more than $ 240,000 per day for mobile products as a whole. I will. Operas’ advertising platform is directly integrated into its product portfolio, reaching 350 million users worldwide. Next, Opera plans to roll out a number of new advertising products, including self-service ad managers running campaigns, AI-driven targeting tools, enhanced DSP and publisher solutions.

Make the most of

HBO Max plans to launch a free ad support service this week for $ 9.99 per month, which is $ 5 cheaper than the ad-free version. But what’s the future of HBO Max in the light of industry-shaking news that WarnerMedia is set to spin off at sunset in next year’s Discovery? HBO Max Product Executive Sarah Lyons spoke with Business Insider about domestic and international plans for streaming services. But even she doesn’t have many answers about the future after the merger. I don’t know what to expect, she said. However, there is one thing you can count on. It is a relentless and ongoing focus on streaming. The HBO Maxs AVOD service is set to start with a brand-blocked ad format that reduces the number of ads you stream and displays your carry-on card before some of your content begins. According to Lions, HBO Max strives to set itself apart from Netflix and other services whose discoveries are dominated by algorithms, but viewers can provide recommendations based on viewing history and other data. Offers a carefully selected experience. [Related in AdExchanger: WarnerMedia and Discovery Tout Landmark Merger Deal During Upfronts]

Twitter’s new product may seem chaotic, but brands will soon understand the strategy behind the move. [The Drum]

According to sources, OpenX is exploring potential sales. [BI]

A group in the tech industry is calling for blocking Florida’s new social media legislation. There are exceptions to theme parks. [The Verge]

According to a joint study by Innovid and Digiday, two-thirds of advertisers use CTV to build strong links between television and digital. [MarTech Series]

Amazon’s acquisition of MGM has sparked new criticism of the widespread tentacles of American tech giants. However, the deal highlights how competitive watchdogs are holding hands when it comes to curbing the growth of big tech platforms. [Ad Age]

Google is increasing access to the shoppable content of its YouTube product feed through the ability to streamline advertising campaigns to direct purchases. [Campaign US]

Israeli advertising startup BrandTotal will be able to operate while Facebook is suing for scraping. [Politico]

Former US Technology Chief Michael Kratsios has joined data management startup Scale AI as Managing Director and Strategy Officer. [WSJ]

