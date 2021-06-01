EPOS announces new B20 studio mic for streamers and content creators





It’s time for streamers, podcasters, and content creators to get excited as Danish audio expert EPOS today unveiled a brand new studio-quality microphone primarily for streamers called the B20.

Known primarily for its line of premium games and business peripherals, this is EPOS’s first dedicated microphone for gamers who stream gameplay via Twitch, Youtube, and more.

EPOS, part of the Demant Group, has over 115 years of experience in cutting-edge sound.

EPOS and Sennheiser have moved from co-creators to different brands, but EPOS maintains its incredible audio quality.

With a reputation in the field of high quality gaming headsets, the B20 is a welcome addition to our gaming portfolio.

The EPOS B20 looks the same on both gamer’s desks and office desks. (Image: EPOS)

The black mic is smooth, but practical and very professional, you can’t see RGB. The microphone includes a lightweight yet sturdy aluminum shell that is both practical and looks great on your desk or camera.

It can be mounted on a stand or attached to the boom arm with 3/8 threads for perfect streaming settings.

The B20 is primarily a PC device, but it’s also compatible with Sony PS4, but compatibility with PS5 will be announced at a later date with a firmware update. EPOS has not yet specified a time frame for this update to indicate that it will be posted via the official EPOS channel.

Mike appeals not only to beginners, but also to season pros and their plug-and-play devices. Connect from USB-C to USB-A to connect to your device. That means you’re ready to go live right away.

However, if you really want it to stand out, or tweak the settings to get the perfect sound, you can use the audio through the EPOS Gaming Suite.

The Gaming Suite gives you access to customizable settings such as noise reduction settings, equalizers, and reverb settings. For example, you can use the EPOS Gaming Suite to make adjustments.

The EPOS Gaming Suite also allows you to switch between 7.1 surround sound and 2.0 stereo when a 3.5 mm headset is connected directly via the B20.

Supports standard 3.5mm jacks for lag-free mixing and real-time audio and game audio monitoring.

The three microphone capsules in the B20 pick up frequencies from 50Hz to 20KHz (Image: EPOS)

On the other hand, you can also make quick and easy adjustments using the integrated physical buttons in a convenient location where you can change the volume, gain, mute, and pattern controls built into the microphone. You can also easily access the pickup pattern dial.

The pickup pattern dial adds even more versatility to all types of recordings. You can also easily choose from four mic pickup patterns, stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional pickup patterns.

These are useful in a variety of recording situations, including recording interviews with two participants, recording live music, and recording solos.

At a price of 179, the EPOS B20 falls into the high-end spectrum and falls outside the price range of some, especially beginners.

It also competes with fierce competition from microphones such as the Blue Yeti X and Elgato Wave 3 or much cheaper options such as the Trust GXT 258 Fyru.

The B20 sets some very high expectations and is perfect for dedicated streamers, YouTubers, or musicians looking for a professional-quality recording setup for Twitch, YouTube streaming games, or podcast or narracion recording. It may be a kit.

The EPOS B20 microphone is now available and is available online at eposaudio.com / gaming. Available from select 179 retail stores.

