Everything you know so far-Technology News, Firstpost

OnePlus announced that it will launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S on June 10th at 7:00 pm IST. The company also confirmed that smartphones will be available for pre-order for Red Cable Club members on June 11th and will go publicly available on June 16th. If you pre-order on June 11th, you will receive a gift worth Rs 2,699. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus TV U1S will only be available in India. The company has promised to remove the details of the two products in the next few days.

Expected specifications for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The new Amazon quiz (available in the mobile app) reveals some details about upcoming smartphones, including RAM, storage, and color variations. According to the quiz, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will be offered as a black option, which is likely to be called charcoal ink. In addition to this, the company has announced that it will remove smartphone details within the next few days, revealing that smartphones will be “sophisticated and streamlined.” Other details will be removed on June 2, June 4, and June 8.

core. And a little more. It’s the # OnePlus NordCE5G for you. See for yourself at 7pm IST on Thursday, June 10th.

Receive notifications-https: //t.co/oQgVeK4uFWpic.twitter.com/HW0WdmIHM1

OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 31, 2021

According to a report from Android Central, the smartphone will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 750G processor, a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, and a 16 MP front camera.

Expected specifications and details of the OnePlus TV U1S

The OnePlus TV U1S is available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variations, according to a leak conducted by tipster Ishan Agrawal in collaboration with Price Baba. Smart TVs are expected to feature LED-backlit LCD panels with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 3,840×2,160 pixels. HDR10 + may also be supported.

Notice the OnePlus TV U1S. Improve your eyesight in a 4K home theater. Look, listen and feel the difference.

Details-https: //t.co/X8zgOTlHffpic.twitter.com/E38jkCy3n4

OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 1, 2021

In addition, smart TVs will be equipped with 30W speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

According to the report, the highlight of smart TVs is a removable webcam with a built-in microphone. Users may be able to make 1080p video calls on Google Duo through this webcam. This webcam is also expected to be compatible with older OnePlus smart TVs.







