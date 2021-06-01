Apple (AAPL) is under the same Big Tech scrutiny as Google, Amazon and Facebook





Apple Inc. Tim Cook, CEO of, may not have shared Donald Trump’s values, but he knew how to listen. Facebook Inc. And Alphabet Inc. Google CEO of Google faces anti-Republican prejudice accusations, Amazon.com Inc. Jeff Bezos had an open feud with the former president, but Cook ate with Trump in Bedminster, NJ. The cultivated relationship between the club and his children.

What is the reward? When Cook had a problem, he just had to pick up the phone. “Others go out and hire a very expensive consultant, and Tim Cook calls Donald Trump directly,” Trump told a third party in August 2019. “Whenever there is a problem, he calls.”

Today, Cook’s problems don’t just require very expensive consultants. They need some very expensive lawyers.

On May 21, Cook sits about 2,400 miles from his oval office in Oakland, California, and a $ 2 trillion company faces “fierce competition” in a proceeding filed by developer Epic Games. I testified that I did. Some of the most difficult questions came from the judges in this case. This includes whether the company has too much power over the app market. Apple’s decision to lower the cost of some developers was “not the result of competition,” said Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. “It seemed to be the result of the pressure you are feeling from investigations and proceedings.”

A court sketch of Cook and Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the US District Court on May 21st.

Photographer: Vicki Behringer / AP Photo

Amazon, Facebook, and Google all spent time around the barrel during the “Tecrash” that began in the Trump era. This time it seems to be Apple’s turn. Apple, America’s largest market capitalization company, is based in Cupertino, California, and spent much of its last administration out of the legal and political spotlight. As Republicans and Democrats similarly destroyed other companies as monopolies, Apple’s share price rose 340%, surpassing the S & P 500’s 70% rise, as well as the performance of other tech Goliaths.

Apple wasn’t completely off-hook, and Cook testified with other CEOs at a parliamentary antitrust hearing last July, but the company overcame most of the controversy involving its peers.

Amazon.com, Facebook, Alphabet, and Apple CEOs pledge to attend the House Judiciary Anti-Trust Subcommittee hearing on July 29, 2020.

Photographer: Mandel Ngan / AFP / Bloomberg

Auckland’s trial symbolizes Apple’s growing problems. It’s about the company’s App Store, which is the only option to download the application for over a billion iPhone users. Apple will reduce each sale in the store by 30% and make another reduction each time a user makes an in-app purchase. When the very popular Fortnite developer Epic Games tried to replace Apple’s in-app purchase system with its own, Apple banned it from the store, leading to anti-competitive practices lawsuits and accusations. I did. Judges are expected to make a decision sometime this summer as to whether Apple can maintain the hanging on apps available to users. (Apple is facing fierce competition in the smartphone market, the App Store is a thriving ecosystem of third-party apps, and its fees are consistent with those charged by rivals such as Google and Samsung. It says that there is.)

Congress is also aiming. In April, Apple and Google executives and third-party developers testified to the Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee on their app stores. Most of the legislators’ anger fell to Apple. Apple initially refused to send executives to hearings, but turned the course under bipartisan pressure. Developers said they felt it was being used, but Apple chief compliance officer Kyle Andeer, like Cook, described the competition his company was facing as “fierce and fair.” It was. Some senators didn’t buy it. “If we present this fact pattern in a law school antitrust exam, students will make the professor laugh from the classroom because it clearly violates our antitrust law,” said Richard, Connecticut Democrat.・ Blumenthal states.

Lawmakers swiped the company again in May after it was announced that it had transferred control of Chinese customers’ personal data to the Beijing government, according to a New York Times study. According to The Times, Apple has agreed to abolish some of the usual encryption methods and store data in state-owned enterprises to protect access to the market. “I think @Apple and @tim_cook are seeing an endless frontier of profits by supporting and betting on the mission of a Republican dictatorship that tramples on basic freedoms and human rights,” said Florida Senator Rick Scott. Scott said in a tweet. Apple has never told Times that it has endangered data from Chinese customers.

The political pressures facing Apple and other tech companies were offensive, but in the real world of dollars and cents, they were pretty good. Lawmakers often threaten to bring businesses back on track, but even with bipartisan agreements, it’s difficult to get the bill to the starting line, not to mention making it a bill. Over the past few years, Democrats and Republicans have submitted more than 12 bills to reduce the protection of social media companies from liability for what users post, but haven’t gone anywhere. Parliamentarians’ angry words at Apple can’t go any further.

The real threat to all the big tech companies, not just Apple, is the government antitrust enforcer who has worked quietly behind the scenes for the past few years. In 2020, federal and state agencies filed multiple antitrust proceedings against Google and Facebook. The Attorney General of Washington, DC, attacked Amazon in May in the first antitrust proceedings in the United States. Apple hasn’t faced a similar proceeding yet, but the US Department of Justice recently interviewed at least one developer in January to investigate. The news was reported.

In fact, Cook’s testimony at the Epic Trial reminded us of another big moment in the history of antitrust law more than 20 years ago when the Justice Department sued Microsoft in 1998. Bill Gates, then CEO, faced his own testimony recording that year, sparring with then-federal lawyer David Boyes. In such a ridiculous pedantic way, it made the judge laugh out loud. The lower court ordered the dissolution of Microsoft, but the company won the appeal and settled.

Still, Apple and other tech companies are likely to want the incident to be a precursor. Microsoft won, but its executives said they were careful to avoid business expansion where pressure would lead to more scrutiny of the company. As a result, new companies such as Google and rethinked companies such as Apple have more room to grow into today’s giants. Whether Apple wins in court or misses the upcoming technological revolution will be of little comfort to Apple investors.Read Next: Cathie Wood’s Bad Spring is just a moment when the future is so magnificent

