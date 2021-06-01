A must-see virtual booth and pavilion for COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual





Taiwan, TAIPEI-(BUSINESS WIRE)-COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual will be live until June 30th. Event organizer TAITRA introduced #COMPUTEXVirtual to provide participants with a whole new digital experience through AI technology. In addition to exhibitions, events such as COMPUTEX CEO Keynote, COMPUTEX Keynote, COMPUTEX & InnoVEX Forum, and d & i Awards will bring you the latest technological trends online. This all-new environment also offers smart matchmaking opportunities from the safety of your home.

Must-see virtual booths for #COMPUTEXVirtual and #InnoVEXVirtual

COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual is evolving around six key themes: 5G, AI and IoT, edge computing, innovation and startups, games, and HPC. This year, major companies and startups from 33 countries are participating in #COMPUTEXVirtual and #InnoVEXVirtual.

Leading companies and institutions such as Acer, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Epoch Foundation’s Garage +, GIGABYTE, and Intel have set up pavilions to showcase the latest technologies and disruptive innovations in virtual booths.

At #InnoVEX Virtual for Innovation and Startups, participants will have the opportunity to visit 79 startups from 24 countries in the national pavilion, including France, South Korea and the Netherlands. The EBRD is also first represented in its own pavilion. In addition, Taiwan Accelerator Plus (TAcc +), sponsored by Taiwan Small and Medium Enterprise Administration, has selected Taiwan’s leading startups to participate in #InnoVEXVirtual. The Taoyuan City Government Youth Department is introducing Taiwan’s innovations at the TYC Startup Pavilion.

COMPUTEX d & i Award Pavilion Introduces Winning Products

To encourage the industry to continue investing in innovation and research, the TAITRA-sponsored COMPUTEX d & i Awards not only showcase the company’s best technology, but also give the world a glimpse into future technology trends. The highest award, the Gold Award, was given to ASUS and JGB Smart. All award-winning products are on display at the # COMPUTEX Virtual d & i Awards Pavilion.

Livestreaming, on-demand forums and keynotes are now available

This year, TAITRA will host industry leaders such as AMD, Arm, Intel, Micron, NVIDIA, NXP, Qualcomm and Supermicro to keep up with the latest industry trends and motivate participants to explore the world of the future.

As one of the most important global technology summits, the topic of the 2021 COMPUTEX forum is “A New Era of Intelligence” with a focus on 5G, AI, IoT, and electric vehicles. Global leaders discuss new strategies in the post-pandemic world. Meanwhile, the 2021 InnoVEX Forum focuses on topics related to international cooperation. The Taiwan-Israel Innovation Forum will share the success story of the Taiwan-Israel collaboration on innovation.

All forums and keynotes can be viewed on the #COMPUTEXVirtual platform and COMPUTEX YouTube channel after the first broadcast.

More information: COMPUTEX: https: //www.computextaipei.com.tw/ InnoVEX: https: //www.innovex.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX:

Founded in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the world’s leading ICT, IoT, and startup trade shows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystem. Co-sponsored by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX is based on Taiwan’s complete ICT cluster, from established brands to start-ups and from the ICT supply chain to the IoT ecosystem. With strong R & D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in the global technology ecosystem. Follow COMPUTEX using the hashtag #COMPUTEX on the website www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @ computex_taipei.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual:

As a technology pioneer, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront of adopting digital transformation. In 2021, the show will be online. The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the organizer of COMPUTEX, introduced the AI-led virtual platform #COMPUTEXVirtual (including global startup and innovation showcase #InnoVEXVirtual) along with major global technology players for excellence. We aim to provide a virtual technology. Exhibition experience beyond the distance.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s leading non-profit trade promotion organization. TAITRA is sponsored by government and industry associations to help businesses expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 professionals, five branch offices in Taoyuan, Xinchu, Dachu, Taiwan and Kaohsiung, and operates 63 branches worldwide. TAITRA has worked with the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan External Trade Center (TTC) to form a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos