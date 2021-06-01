Jio’s new prepaid plan: Jio will reduce effectiveness and resume Rs98 plan





Reliance Jio has reintroduced the Rs98 plan for all Jio prepaid users. The Jio Rs 98 plan has been revamped and is less effective. The Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan is now valid for 14 days instead of the previously offered 28 days. Read more-Google will work closely with Reliance Jio to launch a 5G Jio smartphone: when will it be launched?

The Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan was discontinued in May last year. This was a few months after the plan was revised to offer the benefits of the 300 SMS message.Read more-Reliance Jio, itel offers 4G smartphones for India for less than Rs 4,000

Reliance Jio Rs98 Prepaid Plan Details

The newly reintroduced Rs98 Jio Recharge Plan is the cheapest prepaid plan offered by Reliance Jio. With this prepaid plan, Jio will provide 1.5GB of 4G data per day. In total, the Jio plan will provide 21GB of data with a new 14-day validity period.Read also-OTP from prepaid to postpaid and vice versa: the operator suggests a simple conversion process

In addition, the Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan provides unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio and access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

To recharge your mobile number with the cheapest Jio plan, visit the Jio.com website. You can also recharge your Jio phone number via the MyJio app or a third-party app such as Google Pay, PhonePe or Paytm. Reliance Jio currently offers users a variety of prepaid plans ranging from Rs 98 to Rs 4999.

In other news, Reliance Jio is working with Google on 5G Android smartphones for Indian consumers. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced that tech giants are actively working with Jio to release the 5G Android Jio Phone in the country soon.

