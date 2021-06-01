Description of the biggest housing system changes in Genshin Impact 1.6





With so much new content coming out as part of the Midsummer Island Adventure update, some other quality of life changes will be immediately helpful at home.

The latest update coming soon to Genshin Impact was revealed in a recent live stream showing some exciting new content. 1.6 Some releases on the live stream may be disappointing, but a lot of new content was displayed for some island-hopping adventures. Ribir contained information about new cosmetic skins, bosses, and explorable islands. However, the new features offered in version 1.6 are not limited to island aesthetics. The housing system and Serenity Pot are expected to have some important improvements to make the player’s life at home more comfortable.

Genshin Impact’s housing system allows travelers to create and decorate their homes. These homes will be accessible after completing the “Teapot to Call Home” quest. After completing this quest, players will be able to place the Serenitea Pot in the right place. Once this is done, players can use their homes to stylize. With the latest Midsummer Island Adventure update, some great additions and improvements are set to appear in the player’s home as well.

The biggest change to the housing system in version 1.6 is the ability for companions to enter the player’s home. This new feature allows players to enter the house with characters they have already acquired. In the next update, you will need to be able to access Crafting Bench in Co-Op mode. Therefore, these updates make playing with friends and characters more immersive and efficient.

More Home Renewals with Travelers Home Companions

While the latest version 1.6 Live Stream described some of the changes that will be made to the housing system in the next update, Genshin Impact Developer’s Log About Housing details 1.6 and what’s planned for future updates. Explains. This development log contains some updates for Serenitea Pots, paved roads, and higher load limits. The load limit upgrade is set to take place in version 1.6, but the paved road does not yet have a confirmed time frame. Other potential improvements include faster dialogue with Tabby, a teapot spirit, and more decorative features.

The new content should have lots of new and exciting additions for travelers who want to try Wave Rider and players who want to decorate their homes. While these new features are exciting, upgrading to a housing system under radar will improve the overall game. GenshinImpact is set to be fully upgraded with new updates, but on an island adventure that could be a lot of focus, the player’s home update was not forgotten.

What is the release date of Genshin Impact version 1.6

