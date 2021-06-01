The P33 and 50,000-foot Rise Interactive Partners will help launch the “Come Back to Move Forward” campaign and bring top technicians back to Chicago.





Chicago, June 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Quad’s wholly owned subsidiary and one of the world’s top performance marketing agencies, Rise Interactive has partnered with 50,000 feet and P33 to attract top technicians. I’m keeping it. To Chicago.

Online at https://gotechchicago.com, this first initiative is a cutting-edge technology for mid-career recruitment by providing high-quality networking and visibility and access to profitable job opportunities. Connect people with Chicago’s most innovative start-ups and businesses.

“Chicago is in a unique position to act as a global leader in technology and business innovation. Top three universities in the United States, a strong history of corporate technology investment, and unrivaled living expenses in other big cities in the United States Chicago is ideal. It’s home to young technicians, “says CMO of P33, a non-profit organization focused on making Chicago Land one of the best places to work in technology. This is Erin Amico. “The opportunity now is to ensure that tech professionals across the country understand the value of starting and building a career here. Rise, head of digital communications, targets viewers. We are in a position to exceed the expectations of training. “

“Rise is eager to invest in the growth of Chicago’s technology community, especially because it is related to profiling Chicago as one of the country’s most diverse and comprehensive technology ecosystem.” Said Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise Interactive. “The combination of the remarkable vision of leadership on P33 and the innovations we’ve already seen on the Rise team should make local business leaders very excited about Chicago’s future.”

“The city in which your company was born rarely has the opportunity to participate in such an important initiative. 50,000 feet is honored to act as a creative partner to bring back the best talent to Chicago. I think. ” Braden Kline, 50,000-foot account director. “The resources, enthusiasm and collaboration of so many great institutions and start-ups in Chicago are very proud to be part of this important initiative.”

This significant investment in Chicago’s economic growth came shortly after Rise announced that it had expanded its branding and leadership team in 2020, marking the starting point for its growth in 2021.

“The rising clients know that we are experts in leveraging digital to drive brand awareness and want to make Chicago’s tech economy the next client,” Fisher said. Says. “We look forward to building a history of success in a lasting way for this wonderful city.”

About P33

P33 is a privately funded non-profit organization focused on driving Chicago Land’s comprehensive, global technology and innovation. P33’s work is rooted in deep research and solves some of the most difficult problems Chicago faces, such as fair access to digital carriers, retention of talent, commercialization of deep science, and growth gaps. The stage startup ecosystem is being driven by the need to unleash the potential of the digital age. Formed in 2019, P33 is co-chaired by Penny Pritzker, a former Secretary of Commerce and founder and chairman of PSP Partners. Chris Gladwin, CEO and co-founder of Ocientand Cleversafe. Kerri Walsh, chairman of the Citizens’ Committee of the Commercial Club in Chicago.

About 50,000 feet

50,000feet is a creative agency dedicated to supporting the rapid growth of brands and businesses. We work with our clients to combine strategy and creativity to deliver the message that drives the market. Our work is a direct result of the strategy to start it and provides valuable insights while providing inspiration for future creative flights. For us, it’s about allowing our clients to reach new heights. Forward and upward. Find out more at 50000feet.com

About Rise

Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency that enhances enterprise brand business outcomes with a proven approach to cross-channel media management and customer experience. Rise is the only performance marketing agency powered by Connex, a cross-channel media optimization platform, enabling agency analytics marketers to invest $ 1 to maximize profits. Rise combines media expertise with award-winning customer experience practices to drive, engage and transform customers in a way that outperforms client competition. Rise is part of Quad’s integrated marketing service, backed by the world’s most data-driven marketing mindset, with major brands such as ULTA Beauty, Stanley Steemer and Quill making smarter marketing investments for their customers. Helps create a more relevant experience. .. For more information, please visit riseinteractive.com or follow us on Twitter @ riseinteractive.

About the quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) leverages a 50-year tradition of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social objectives to create better ways for clients, employees and communities worldwide. Marketing solution partner. The company’s integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and increase the effectiveness of their marketing spending. Quad provides unmatched scale for client onsite services and expands subject expertise in marketing strategies, creative solutions, media deployments (including a strong foundation of printed matter), and marketing management services. Combining state-of-the-art technology with single-source simplicity, our client-centric approach to continually evolving our products allows us to support a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail. Have resources and knowledge. Publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged products, financial services, insurance, healthcare, direct sales. Quad has multiple offices in North America, South America and Europe, and has strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For more information, please visit QUAD.com.

Media contacts atalieSchererRiseInteractive (312) 888-2816[email protected]

Source Rise Interactive

