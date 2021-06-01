Over 2 million Android users are currently using Clubhouse





According to the company’s announcement, Clubhouse has reached more than 2 million active users on Android.

To see how great this is, note that the official release of the Clubhouse Android app took place just a few weeks ago. Reaching this number of Android users in such a short period of time shows that Clubhouse was able to fully meet the needs of its users.

The company installed City Hall on the app yesterday and announced that future updates are underway to improve the functionality of the app. Of course, iOS apps are still leading, and Android apps will take months to take over. Future updates will focus on discoveries and notifications. Also, other minor improvements are underway.

Clubhouse removes invitation-only sign-up

Currently, a friend’s invitation is required to sign up for Clubhouse. As the number of users grows and the infrastructure grows, it is no longer practical to use the invitation-only method. It also hinders app development.

If you don’t have friends to receive your clubhouse invitation, don’t worry. Clubhouse registration is open to the public this summer. This means that anyone can easily register for the app without an invitation.

The invitation-only method can be a good strategy for securing profits in the service and instilling FOMO (Fear of Missing) as a marketing strategy. But this cannot be continued forever. The app should welcome all users with open sign-up.

Clubhouse’s position as a major audio chat app is at stake

If it’s a successful and innovative service that can attract more than 2 million users in just a few weeks, you can’t expect Big Tech to forget you. Many companies are now working on Clubhouse competitors. However, some, like Telegram and Twitter, have successfully launched their own features and are constantly improving.

Facebook, Microsoft, Spotify, and even Reddit are in the process of developing a service similar to Clubhouse. The future of audio chat apps is very interesting.

Of course, this rapid growth also poses a risk to clubhouses and their user data. It was in April that some sources reported that hackers could access the personal data of 1.3 million clubhouse users.

