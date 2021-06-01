Huawei targets Google’s advantage with smartphone software





HONG KONG Huawei Technologies Co. announced on Wednesday an in-house developed operating system for mobile phones. The company has recently sought to break away from its US supplier and challenge Google’s dominance in smartphone software.

China’s leading tech company will release a new operating system called Harmony OS on a number of smartphones during online-only events, as well as announcing smart devices running its latest homemade software.

Huawei’s gadgets have stopped updating Google’s Android operating system since August following a series of US sanctions against the Shenzhen-based company. The ban also prevented Huawei from accessing the US corporate package of smartphone software called Google Mobile Services, which is widely used throughout the industry.

Huaweis’ own smartphone sales have fallen free after temporarily surpassing the world a year ago, but the company is targeting other mobile vendors who want to adopt Harmony OS. It poses a direct challenge to the market dominance of Google Android.

All of the world’s best-selling phone makers, except Samsung Electronics Co., Xiaomi Corp., and Apple Inc., use Google’s Android. According to market research firm Canalys, Chinese sellers account for 57% of the global mobile phone market and could be a potential acquirer if Huaweis Harmony OS develops into a valuable match.

However, persuading vendors to adopt the Harmony OS can be a daunting battle. With billions of consumers accustomed to software developers’ established networks and their interfaces, Google Android dominates the smartphone market. More than 8 out of 10 smartphones sold are running Android. A Google spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Other challengers have had limited success in removing Google. A few years ago, Samsung launched a rival operating system called Tizen, but it didn’t get the attention of corporate smartphone users. Microsoft Corp. MSFT 0.15% also tried to sell smartphones with versions of the Windows operating system, but with little success.

Huawei, the world’s largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment, has been competing to reduce its reliance on US-made technology and shift its focus to software after selling its budget phone unit last year. This effort has become increasingly urgent since Washington blocked the purchase of chips from Huawei’s major suppliers last August.

Earlier this year, Huaweis Head of Consumer Software Wang Chenglu said the company’s goal is to install HarmonyOS on more than 200 million Huawei devices, including smartphones, and more than 100 million devices made by external companies. He said it was the end of the year.

According to analysts, Huaweis’ challenges include building a large ecosystem of software developers, building a large enough user base to attract developers, and persuading external vendors to abandon proven products. Includes doing.

Nicole Penn, an analyst at market research firm Canalys, said the leap forward. There are no successful alternative operating systems out there, she said. It will take years to build that ecosystem and allow all stakeholders to agree and understand its benefits.

Huawei has released few details about the look and feel of the new operating system. Huawei unveiled HarmonyOS at a developer conference in Dongguan, southern China in 2019. Since then, it has been deployed on a variety of consumer devices, including a line of laptops, PCs and smartwatches, but has never been available. With that smartphone.

For years, Huawei has urged developers to build programs for the company’s early app stores called App Gallery. The company has already released several apps to replace the lost apps. For example, a program called PetalMaps replaces Google Maps, and PetalSearch replaces the Google search bar on the phone.

The new operating system will not restore user access to popular apps such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Huawei will be blocked from these apps. Many of these apps have long been unavailable in China, the world’s largest market for smartphones.

Last year, Huaweis Consumer Business Chief Richard Yu said Harmony OS could be made available to other smartphone vendors, making it an open source operating system similar to Google Android.

Representatives of the three largest mobile phone brands, Xiaomi Corp., BBK Electronics Co.s Oppo and VivoChinas, have not answered questions about the availability of the Huaweis operating system. Honor, a midrange phone brand that Huawei spun off last year, didn’t comment immediately.

According to the two companies, a few Chinese manufacturers, including consumer electronics giant Aesthetics, are already running HarmonyOS on their smart appliances. According to Huawei, the operating system is paired with Huawei’s smartphone, but the device is only sold in China. The Mideas website has gadgets such as water purifiers and ovens running on the new operating system. Aesthetic did not respond to requests for comment.

Canalys analyst Peng said Huawei decided to sell its operating system to dominant vendors in markets such as Africa, where Google’s mobile software is less well-established and local software developers are more prominent. He said it could be a huge success.

It may not be straightforward, but she said it was possible.

