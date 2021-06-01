Poco launches India’s first 5G phone, the M3 Pro, on June 8th





Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched in India on June 8th, and the Xiaomi spin-off brand was announced on Tuesday. This will be the first 5G phone in the country. Launched for the global market in May, the Poco M3 Pro features features such as the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, high-speed 90Hz display, and high-capacity 5,000mAh battery. This is a sequel to the Poco M3 released in India in February.

The Poco M3 Pro features a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout. It has an 8MP selfie camera. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Exclusive: How Poco Recorded 300% Growth in India in its “Slimmer than iPhone” Product Portfolio and Next Steps

Internally, the phone is paired with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It cannot be extended. The software in the mobile phone is MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

It’s the same camera as the Poco M3, a triple camera setup with a 48MP main sensor and two 2MP sensors (one for depth and one for macro).

The package concludes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

In contrast, the Poco M3 is a 4G phone with the same screen size and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. But it has a larger 6,000mAh battery.

In terms of design, the Poco M3 Pro is very similar to the Poco M3, but there are differences. The biggest problem was that the rectangular camera housing on the back was switched to occupy a vertical position (rather than horizontal on the Poco M3). Like the Poco M3, the Poco M3 Pro also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

With the launch of the Poco F3 GT India confirmed, Teaser suggests it’s a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

The Poco M3 Pro, like most Poco phones, is sold via the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Poco has previously confirmed the launch of the Poco F3 GT in India in the third quarter of 2021 with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. This could be a rebranded Redmi Gaming Edition from China.

