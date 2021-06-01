Beware of Amazon and Wal-Mart! Shopify Partners with Google to Get Ya!





Wal-Mart WMT was the first to pursue Amazon AMZN in the battle for market share. Today, Google’s new partnership with Shopify SHOP is a direct challenge for both the Amazon and Walmarts markets, making the battlefield more competitive. According to Bloomberg, Google will introduce Shopify sellers to Google Search, giving them new ways to put their products in front of consumers. And to make shopping easier, the site uses the Shop Pay, Shopifys payment app.

Shopify understands that the Amazon and Walmart marketplaces will create more business online, and new partnerships will bring more business to your site. This effort will allow consumers to buy directly online (as they currently buy from Shopify sellers) and take advantage of Google’s extensive network of social media, search, videos, maps and more. Will be. We are looking to the future of what online shopping will look like. E-marketers predict that online shopping will reach $ 4.89 trillion worldwide by the end of 2021.

This assumes that many customers will continue to shop online, rather than returning to the old habit of visiting physical stores and lining up. Inevitably, the COVID-19 pandemic taught us all more flexible when it comes to how to shop, when to shop, and where to shop. These newly learned habits will stick to many of us. Recently, I searched for a company that I knew the location but didn’t know the name of. Google Maps helped me a lot to complete my purchase.

Harley Finkelstein, 36, president of Shopify, is constantly looking for ways to win more customers’ shopping. On the first day of his work, he called Bill Ready, a former PayPal PYPL executive who is currently doing business with Google. Since then, they have been discussing regularly. Meanwhile, Lady killed the fee Google was charging the merchant to list on its shopping service. As a result of that action, the company saw a + 80% increase in participating merchants. Google said in April that they had achieved significant growth among small businesses.

That Google activity is in line with Shopifys’ own goal of laying the foundation for merchants. Obviously, both Google and Shopify are in a position to benefit from stronger collaboration. Shopify has about 1.7 million merchant clients worldwide, and the Shop Pay feature has generated over $ 20 million in total commercial value since 2017. To further strengthen its close relationship, Shopify has also announced a deeper partnership with Google Cloud GOOG.

Both Amazon and Wal-Mart are picking up many third-party sellers and are growing rapidly. If Google introduces a branded merchant, the competition can be very fierce. Let’s face it: The big gorilla is Amazon, and Wal-Mart has recently been aggressively expanding its own national brand assortment to show its commitment to fight for increased market share. Now Shopifys entries are challenging and add to the frenzy of competition.

Like Amazon, Google already sells its own consumer devices such as phones, thermostats, and Wi-Fi routers. However, Bill Lady is said to say that Google is not a retailer and has no desire to become a retailer. However, the line between Shopify and Google may become even more blurry in the future as it strengthens the partnership Finkelstein and Ready are currently discussing.

A Bloomberg article revealed that Google recently broke up in partnership with Wal-Mart. This new approach to marketplace sales between Shopify and Google is gaining momentum, so let’s see if Wal-Mart regrets it.

