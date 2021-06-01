Why do Xbox fans need to pay attention on June 13th?





Xbox fans should pay close attention on June 13th. This date will be big news for fans of Microsoft’s gaming ecosystem.

Starting at 10am Pacific Standard Time, this showcase promises 90 minutes of all news and announcements about Xbox. This is a healthy time for any gaming company, but given that the Xbox is currently focusing on the number of studios under its belt and the Game Pass’s third-party partnership, fans are on the Xbox update. You should expect a lot of shows in the fall lineup and beyond.

The E3 2021 is just around the corner, with dozens of updates and announcements about upcoming games. Of all the participating companies, the Xbox is most likely to surprise the audience during the E32021 showcase. With a full roster of studios, including Bethesda, Xbox fans will want to pay special attention to the June 13th Xbox event.

Halo Infinite News And Trailers

There are also some other bits of Halo Infinite News that fans should expect to get up to date with. The release date of Halo Infinites seems obvious given that the game will land in November, a few months after the show. Fans can also see the Halo Infinites multiplayer mode, which received some impressive screenshots, but it has no effect on the gameplay footage.

If it’s likely to be the centerpiece of the game during a meeting, it’s Halo Infinite. The next entry on the Xbox Crown Jewel franchise was originally intended to be released with the Xbox Series X, but was delayed by a year to give 343 Industries more time to polish it. .. The last big Halo Infinite showcase was criticized for its visual representation, so the Xbox could spend time advertising how beautiful the game was with the extra time in the oven.

In addition to the standard multiplayer gameplay fees, fans are definitely looking for news about the Halo Infinites multiplayer armor option. The Halo 5 has been criticized for its overly futuristic look, compared to older entries that had some sort of grainy tactical look. Of all the things that may not give a presentation, multiplayer customization seems most likely to be cut, but it’s how much of the 90-minute presentation is dedicated to everything in Halo. depends on.

Starfield release date and gameplay

Gamers haven’t heard much about Starfield, Bethesdas’ next big RPG since it was announced at E3 2018. But this year everything seems to change. At Microsoft’s Xbox conference, the Bethesda portion of the showcase is heavily promoted, and Starfield’s release updates are basically guaranteed to take place at the show. It’s impossible to say exactly what it will look like, but not showing anything is a waste of Xbox time. According to a recent leak, fans should expect at least the Starfield release window, and perhaps the exact Starfield release date. The information comes from Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, who recently commented on Bethesda to unveil Starfield’s release date on Twitter at E32021, and the plan is for a specific Starfield release date for fans. He said it was to be announced. However, that date could be a 2022 date instead of the 2021 date that fans wanted.

When the release date is announced, it’s not surprising that Bethesda and Xbox will display Starfield’s gameplay chunks on stage. Strange details given the time the game was announced, in addition to some leaked screenshots that even Starfield fans may not have seen the game running.Official gameplay updates and other obsidian projects

The Bethesdas part of the Xbox E3 2021 showcase may be more focused, but there are many reasons why obsidian fans are also excited. Obsidian is currently working on projects of various sizes, from the small survival game Grounded to the large RPG Avowed. Grounded has released updates on a regular basis since early access, and Xbox may spend some time showing progress to unfollowed users. However, Avowed can steal the spotlight if it appears. Avowed is set in the same world as the Pillars of Eternity, an RPG series that prevented obsidian from shutting down after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Another case where fans expect it on the same scale as Skyrim, but know almost nothing about it. There’s no guarantee that Avowed will be on stage, but Microsoft seems ready to start announcing it after this year’s announcement, ensuring that all Avowed gameplay, trailers, or release windows are on the gamer’s wishlist. It is.

There’s no guarantee that Avowed will show up, but 90 minutes is a healthy time for the showcase, and the Xbox should take home why it’s worth buying the Xbox Series X right now. The best way to do that is with a barrage of updates, and Obsidian will probably be an important part of that.Partnership with the new Xbox Game Pass game

One of the most exciting things about the Xbox Showcase is the new addition to Game Pass. Since Xbox first-party games will be available on the first day of service, almost anything Xbox fans will see on the Xbox-Bethesda E3 showcase will be included in the Game Pass subscription. This means Starfield, Aboud, and everything else Microsoft’s studios have shown in the last few years. In addition, there may be third-party additions that will excite fans. Rumors are widespread that Ubisoft Plus will be added to the Game Pass, which hasn’t been confirmed, but it doesn’t seem impossible given that EA Play is included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Individual games may be released to the service from day one, especially after titles such as Outriders, Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance, etc. have been added to the Game Pass.

