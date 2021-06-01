Google’s project A solar project that spurred the sunroof





Houston-(BUSINESSWIRE)-XL Solar Partners, LLC. (XL Solar) is a leading developer of renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial projects and has signed a contract with FR8T Yard, a commercial office building on Richmond Avenue 4245, Houston, Texas, to install a commercial rooftop solar system. I signed it. The project ranks one of Houston’s largest commercial PV installations in the 610 loop, highlighting the FR8 T-yard as one of the proponents of renewable energy.

XL Solar, a full-service solar energy system provider based in Houston, has 250kW solar with high-efficiency, high-power single-crystal modules to maximize power generation on project-constrained land areas. I designed a power generation (PV) system. The Googles Project Sunroofa Solar Initiative encouraged us to map the potential of the Earth’s solar power, designating Houston as the most promising solar city in the United States. The FR8TYards rooftop system will soon offset much of the power consumption and operating costs while helping improve Houston’s environmental footprint. ..

In 2020, XL Solar began to strengthen its presence in the Texas region. This new installation adds a new milestone for the company. Xavier Perez, President of XL Solar, is pleased to have chosen to install this system in the FR8 T-yard. We strive to support the fast-growing Houston renewable energy market by leveraging cutting-edge technology with years of industry experience in clean energy.

This groundbreaking project is in line with Mayor Turners’ unwavering support for solar energy in Houston. Under his leadership, the city of Houston, a member of the C40 Cities Global Climate Leadership Group, is currently working on the purchase of 100% renewable energy. The city is currently the largest renewable energy municipal user in the country. Houston is also the largest opportunity for commercial and residential rooftop solar systems in the United States, according to Project Sunroof. According to Google scientists, Houston has the highest potential for solar energy than any other city in the United States, with an estimated 18,940 gigawatt-hour rooftop solar power per year. 1

Consistent with the development goal of delivering fully renewable electricity, the FR8 T-yard will benefit from cleaner, more cost-effective energy. Larry Asserton, president of FR8 T-yard development, said it was encouraging to see the spread of solar energy for commercial use in Houston. For years, homeowners have recognized the benefits of solar, which reduces energy costs and helps the environment. We hope our system encourages other companies to install rooftop solar systems. This project is a major step towards becoming a Net Zero Carbon facility and we look forward to decades of environmental management with our tenants.

Key features of this system include net metering used by the FR8 T-yard to export surplus electricity to the grid to serve nearby homes and businesses. The system is equivalent to operating approximately 500 32 plasma TVs, saving 125 megatons of CO2 emissions annually (equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed and stored by 3,137 trees daily) in Houston. It is estimated to contribute to a cleaner environment.

According to Perez, XL Solar has its scope in solar projects across Texas, and SEIA (Solar Energy Industries Association) also advertises it as the most promising solar market in the United States. According to 2 Perez, state policies that remove market barriers and recognize the benefits of solar are preparing Texas to become a national leader in solar energy, with more than 4GW of capacity expected over the next five years. is. Project sunroof sheds new light on Houston. The FR8T Yard project is just one of several projects under development in Texas and will carry out many large commercial projects.

About XL Solar Partners, LLC.

XL Solar Partners, LLC. A leading developer of renewable energy solutions. The company provides project design, development, installation and financing for solar projects. The company combines the best technology with rooftop solar best practices to provide building owners with a clear path to achieving energy independence and reduced electricity costs at predictable speeds. For more information, please visit www.xlsolarpartners.com.

About FR8 T yard development

The FR8T Yard is a commercial redevelopment by KT Builders (www.ktbuilders.com) on 4245 Richmond Avenue in Houston. Current tenants are Noble Generation, an international clean energy and infrastructure developer, Renewable Generation Technologies, a domestic renewable energy developer, FR8T Yard Ministorage and FR8T Yard Wine Storage. The grand opening is scheduled for July 2021. For more information, please visit www.fr8tyard.com.

1 Google, Project Sunroof (https://blog.google/products/maps/shedding-light-solar-potential-all-50-us-states/).

2 Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) on Texas Solar, Q4 2020: https: //www.seia.org/state-solar-policy/texas-solar.

