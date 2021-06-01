Release date of iQoo Z3 confirmed in India.Expected specs and price





iQoo has confirmed the launch of the iQoo Z3, a smartphone focused on the latest games. The smartphone will go on sale in India on June 8th. The device is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC and will be available in India via Amazon. The company is hosting an online event on June 8th at 12:00 pm. iQoo tweeted a small teaser for smartphones with an official Indian account. This confirms that the device has a 55W flash charge.

Amazon has already notified the user about the launch[通知]I’m setting up a microsite with buttons. In addition, Amazon has announced plans to unveil its favorite features on smartphones in the coming days. The iQOO Z35G phone was launched in China in March. Recent leaks and current confirmations suggest that the company will launch the same device in India, but iQOO is known to tweak phones for the Indian market.

The wait is about to end! We are ready to welcome # FullyloadediQOOZ3 at 12:00 pm on June 8th.

The performance of India’s first smartphone with the Snapdragon 768G 5G will blow your mind. Are you excited? We are the same. # IQOOZ3, made for Gen Z.

Receive notifications: https: //t.co/cUZipqixqc#iQOO pic.twitter.com/DGsm1nV9DP

iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 1, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

iQoo Z3: Specifications and features

If iQoo decides to release the same variant of the smartphone released in China, the smartphone may be offered with similar specifications. The iQoo Z3 may have a 6.58 inch FHD + LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR. The smartphone will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with the Adreno 620 GPU. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage and can be expanded via a microSD card. This device runs on Google’s Android 11 operating system and may have a company-specific OriginOS skin on top. Smartphones are expected to run on a 4,400mAh battery. The company has confirmed that the Indian variant supports 55W fast charging. This allows you to charge from 0 to over 50% in just 19 minutes.

If you’re always on the go, this is for you! iQOO Z3 55W Flash charging takes only 19 minutes * to charge up to 50%.

iQOO Z3, released on June 8th.

Get notified – https://t.co/cUZipqixqc

* T & C Apply. # StayTuned # iQOOZ3 #iQOO pic.twitter.com/iwy6K8galH

iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 1, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It is speculated that the iQoo Z3 comes with a triple cam setup with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens and 2MP tertiary sensor headline. You may be able to see a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies.

iQoo Z3: Price

The iQoo Z3 was launched in China in March and had three variations. The smartphone was released with a starting price of 1,699 yuan. That’s about Rs 18,900 for a basic 6GB RAM / 128GB storage variant. The price of the 8GB RAM / 128GB storage variant was 1,799 rupees (about 20,000 rupees), while the price of the high-end 8GB RAM / 256GB storage variant was 1,999 yuan (about 22,100 rupees).It’s important to note that the company hasn’t disclosed any information about Indian pricing for devices.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos