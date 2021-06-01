Motorola Moto G stylus and 5G in the US





The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G is subject to all sorts of speculations and leaks. The device has been floating around the rumored factory for quite some time.

Motorola introduced the Moto G Stylus phone in 2021 with another device called the Moto G Stylus 5G. Earlier this month, a press render of a 5G mobile phone was released online.

The rendering was originally shared on Twitter on May 31st by Nils Ahrensmeier of Technik News. It shows the phone from all angles and reveals that there is a hole in the left corner of the display.

Moto G Stylus 5G Specifications and Features

Ahrensmeier tweeted some important details about the Moto G Stylus 5 GUS version. The leaked cell phone seems to have a thick chin, but the side bezel is quite slim.

Motorola Moto g Stylus 5G (US only). Everyone was confused by @OnLeaks, released in January. Has decent storage (256 GB) pic.twitter.com/LCaZ15vtwM

–Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) May 30, 2021

Motorola didn’t use the same design that it used for its previous models.

The tablet-shaped LED is placed horizontally under the protruding camera module. The company’s trademark Batwing logo is centered and may have a fingerprint scanner underneath.

At the bottom are an audio jack, a USB-C port, a speaker grill, and a silo for the stylus. The top of the phone is exposed.

Moto G Stylus 5G heads to the US

The first Moto G Stylus was unveiled in January with the 4G Snapdragon 678 SoC. Prior to the official announcement, a number of leaked renderings were displayed on the web, revealing a completely different design for the rear-mounted camera setup.

A few months later, the mystery was finally solved. The leaked device turned out to be actually a 5G-capable Moto G Stylus (2021) model. Although not yet announced, the GSMArena has announced that it will be available for sale in the United States.

The site came to this conclusion based on a newly surfaced leak. More renderings of the phone have also been discovered.

As you can see in the rendering, the quad rear camera is placed differently in the 5G variant than in the 4G model. It is still unclear if the actual sensor is the same as or different from the 4G stylus camera.

It’s not surprising that the chipset has been replaced with one that supports 5G. Details about the new SoC are still lacking.

In addition, the Moto G Stylus 5G offers 256GB of high-capacity onboard storage. This is twice the amount of the Moto G Stylus 4G model.







