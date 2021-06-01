Registration for WP Engine Summit / 2021 has started





Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, is one of several notable keynote speakers.

WordPress technology company WP Engine has announced the start of registration for its signature event, Summit / 2021. In its sixth year this year, this premier global conference for developers and marketers will be a digital event on June 24th, with engaging content and livestreaming content and on-demand, including online networking opportunities. Introducing dynamic expert speakers that combine content. Keynoting Summit / 2021 is the host of Girls Who Code and Marshall Plan for Moms founder and CEO Reshma Saujani, as well as lawyers, writers, parliamentary candidates, social activists, and the award-winning podcast Brave, Not Perfect.

We are honored to offer this digital forum to anyone who wants to know more about how WordPress can have a lasting impact on businesses and agencies of all sizes. We look forward to seeing how keynotes and breakout sessions can help inspire your next digital breakthrough.

The WP Engine Summit has become a great event for WordPress marketers, developers and agencies, said Eric Jones, vice president of corporate marketing for WP Engine. We are honored to offer this digital forum to anyone who wants to know more about how WordPress can have a lasting impact on businesses and agencies of all sizes. We look forward to seeing how keynotes and breakout sessions can help inspire your next digital breakthrough.

Marketing Technology News: Leonovus Joins Artificial Intelligence Affiliate Network

Featured keynote speaker Reshma Saujani Reshma Saujani began her career as a lawyer and activist and soared into the political scene in 2010 as the first Indian-American woman to run for Congress. During the race, Reshma visited a local school and saw the gender gap in the computing class first hand. As a result, we founded Girls Who Code, an international non-profit organization working to bridge the gender gap in technology and change the image of computer programmers. And then.

She is the author of the New York Times bestseller Girls Who Code: Learn to Code and Change the World, not the international bestseller Brave, Perfect. Reshmas TED’s talk, Teach girls, and courage weren’t perfect, with over 4 million views and sparked a worldwide conversation about how to raise girls. She is also the host of the award-winning podcast Brave, Not Perfect.

During this live fireside chat, Reshma talks about her personal breakthroughs and lessons learned, answering questions, providing tips on how to improve resilience, take risks, and embark on new ideas. I will.

At the Keynote and Breakout Session Summit / 2021, WP engine executives and agency celebrities will cover the following topics:

Heather Brunner, CEO and Chairman of WP Engine, discusses the results of an exciting first research project investigating WordPress’s global economic integration and how it is gaining the Web. WP Engine COO Jason Teichman shares a recent product introduction and future roadmap for innovation inspired by WP Engine customers. Jason Cohen, Founder and CTO of WP Engine, has used Atlas, the WP Engines Headless Platform, to facilitate and use dynamic personalized content based on inferred demographics and user behavior. Learn how to double your conversion rate.

Marketing Technology News: Avtex Wins 2021 Pandemic Innovation Award

The event will feature several breakout sessions, including a track for WordPress agency and brand growth, as well as accelerated page building, e-commerce, to provide a breakthrough digital experience with WordPress. It also includes product-centric tracks on topics such as headless, local development, and site migration.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos