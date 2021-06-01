Facebook wants to prove the popularity of VR, but content challenges remain





Virtual reality computer-generated 3D environments, from stunningly realistic to abstract wonderlands, have been widely accepted for years without actually taking off.

The pandemic was a big moment in VR and was supposed to provide an escape route for millions of trapped households. With a special headset and gloves, you can operate a 360-degree three-dimensional environment, which seems to be suitable for people who are stuck indoors. However, consumers preferred simpler and more accessible technologies such as streaming services such as Zoom, Nintendo’s Switch and Netflix.

This is the latest disappointment in the industry, famous for its stop-start progress.

Patrick Susmilch, 33, an administrative assistant in Los Angeles, thought it was time to use a VR headset after the blockade began. He had a PlayStation and a Nintendo Switch and spent about an hour and a half playing games when he couldn’t do outdoor hobbies like rock climbing at the beginning of the pandemic. He tried Oculus when it was still a Kickstarter project in 2013 and thought he was ready for 2020 prime time.

He said I was stuck here in LA’s house. I thought it was time.

Industry observers have been thinking about the same for years. Facebook was so surprised by the early demos of the Oculus Rift in 2012 that it acquired the company for $ 2 billion. Rivals such as HTC Vive and Samsung’s Gear were launched in 2015. The Oculus Rift was finally launched in 2016.

But consumers are barking at the cost of hardware. Headsets cost hundreds of dollars, the same price as video game consoles that support hundreds of games. Early VR headsets didn’t even have the games and services that made them indispensable, like the web browsers for consumer PCs and the mobile internet for the iPhone. The heavy headset, slow software, and occasional nausea tended to prevent VR from taking off.

According to Susmilch, it’s not easy to try a workout when you have a 4-pound weight on your head. And it feels bad to sweat directly on the $ 400 electronics you bought.

Facebook abolished Rift last month. Its latest device is more successful. In October, we launched the $ 300 Oculus Quest 2. This is a cheaper and more sophisticated version of the original $ 400 wireless Oculus Quest. Facebook hasn’t announced sales, but Quest 2’s sales are higher than expected and have exceeded all of its predecessors since its launch.

Standalone headsets are designed for gaming with dual hand controllers, without the need to connect to a computer or game console.

In a phone call with analysts in April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Quest 2 is still primarily used for games, but more and more for activities such as fitness and virtual workplaces.

We believe that augmented reality and virtual reality will enable deeper presence and social connectivity than any existing platform and will be an important part of future computer interactions, “said Zuckerberg. Keep investing heavily here to build the best experience. This accounts for most of the growth of our overall R & D budget. “

Quest 2 serves as a necessary step towards the maturity of VR, “said Gartner analyst Tuongwen.

Hardware updates are good, but to fully mature the technology, Nguyen says, we need to create more content and ways to create it, and improve the usability of our gadgets. ..

According to Nielsen’s SuperData, part of the success of the first quest was the first-person shooter Half-Life: Alyx, which sold about 680,000 copies in the first month. It’s a VR game hit, but it’s still a niche when compared to games like Nintendo. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 13.41 million copies worldwide in the first six weeks.

Creating content for VR can be a daunting task, “says Nguyen. Many companies are creating platforms where they can build content. But there is no talent and content pipeline yet. “

Susmilch scrutinized online retail sites until it found an Oculus Quest available on the local Best Buy. He enjoyed it, but said the novelty had disappeared in just a few days. The first-person shooter Superhot VR was fun, but he beat it a few hours later. He wanted games like Beat Saber, a rhythm game that encourages movement, and Box VR, a boxing game, to help with exercise, but found the headset awkward.

On the VR workplace side, the lack of network capabilities also undermines things. When the pandemic occurred, the zoom was ready and people were able to use the hardware they had already had to connect to. Some small VR companies like Spatial offer VR conferencing software, but most people who suddenly find themselves working from home don’t have headsets and employers use them. I didn’t spend any money to ship it.

George Jijiashvili, chief analyst at research firm Omdia, said Quest 2 is a major turning point in VR. At a low price, wireless connectivity is two major attractions. Omdia estimates that 2.3 million Quest 2s were sold worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2020. That’s about half of what Sony took four years to sell on its PlayStation VR headset.

Still, mass adoption of VR headsets is more than a decade away, “said Jijiashvili, due to the lack of hit games and killer apps and the friction of setting up and using headsets. He estimates that total consumer spending on video games in 2020 was $ 168 billion, while people spent $ 1 billion on VR content in 2020.

Susmilch eventually returned his Oculus. He said I had used the money to buy hiking equipment and spent the weekend hiking the Angeles National Forest. He said Quest 2 might address some of his comfort issues, but he’s not going to buy it. After all, there’s not much to do in VR for now. Maybe when Quest 3 came out, he said.

