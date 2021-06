Apple announced the winners of the WWDC Swift Student Challenge ahead of next week’s event

Apple shared the winners of the annual Swift Student Challenge, ahead of WWDC, which will begin next Monday, June 7. This year’s group includes students from 35 countries, including three young women who are not only solving major technology problems, but are already helping others teach the same. I am.

Apple emphasized announcing the winners in a newsroom post this morning, sharing that more young women participated and won the challenge than ever before.

Susan Prescott, vice president of marketing for Apple’s Worldwide Developers and Enterprise and Education Marketing, is inspired by the talent and ingenuity of Swift Student Challenge applicants each year. We are very proud that more young women have applied and won this year than ever before, and we promise to do everything we can to foster this progress and achieve true gender equality. To do.

In addition to all education at WWDC, Swift Challenge winners will receive a one-year membership in the Apple Developer Program and some fun WWDC outerwear and customized tweezers.

Apple hasn’t published a complete list of winners, but if you were one of 350 this year, you should have contacted.

Apple shared the story of three young women who are making a big difference in technology.

Within this group are three young women who are actively involved in teaching the next generation the same, as well as using technology to solve real-life problems. At the same time, they are paving their way, making sure that others have the tools to follow in their footsteps before graduating from high school.

Gianna Yan has created an app called “Feed Fleet” to help immunocompromised people get their necessities during a pandemic. In addition, she partnered with The Farmlink Project to move over £ 30m of surplus food from food bank farms.

And this is not the first app Yan created.

At the age of 13, Yan began looking for ways to take advantage of technology when he created a web app aimed at increasing millennial turnout and public participation. It went on to win the Congressional App Challenge, and Yang met and spoke with her legislator, Barbary.

After that conversation, Yan, who was talking about the digital divide in the shared city of Auckland, started his own workshop to teach BIPOC elementary school students how to code.

Learn how Abinaya Dinesh and Damilola Awofisayo’s story and the full newsroom post show you how to make the world a better place through technology.

