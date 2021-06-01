Three practical insights … Google Americas President Allan Thygesen





The Drums 3 Actionable Insights series invites top industry leaders to share their thoughts on what action to take immediately. Today, Google Americas President Allan Thygesen delves into the future of privacy and Floc, the need for automation, and taking measurements to the next level.

1. Marketers need to address consumers with growing expectations for privacy

Marketers run the risk of losing people’s trust, so it’s important that all marketers strive to ensure their privacy. Protecting people’s privacy is a way for us to get the right to be invited to their lives. And privacy-safe is what I really mean by how to collect people’s data. And how do you use it?

Most consumers may not understand the essence of how every ad they see works, but they know they can use the data to understand their ads and meet their needs. I will. And there are higher expectations about how it will be processed. That’s the tricky part. These expectations have definitely evolved, especially over the last five years. This is spurring imminent regulations and all the changes and App Stores that appear in the foreground of all major browsers in the process of phasing out third-party cookies.

First of all, I was trying to make changes in a way that respected all the components of the industry. This is of utmost importance not only to consumers, but also to advertisers and publishers, as the system must work for all consumers in order for it to work. We have made many notices about our intention to deprecate third-party cookies. We then tried to come up with a system that we would publish, share with the industry, and work very closely with all trade associations. It gave many people enough time to test it.

At the same time, we wanted to create a system that we thought was resilient to both what had already happened and what was likely to happen. The notion of being able to move to something that is equivalent to a cookie but works differently is not feasible. So we sought to come up with a system that would continue to allow personalized advertising elements because it would be so beneficial to consumers, advertisers and publishers, but all of those constituent groups would respect and be compatible. Do it the way you think it’s sexual landing.

With Floc (Cohort Integrated Learning), all data is on the device, never leaving the device, and aggregated into a large cohort. At the same time, these cohorts are small enough to see significant improvements in the way ads are targeted. I think it’s a good landing point.

Obviously, where to finally reach to satisfy regulators who have passed all the tests in the industry and have done this in a privacy-safe way and in a fair way to everyone in the industry. There is a lot to do to show exactly. That’s our biggest focus right now, but the idea of ​​being able to keep up the way we are today is a bit naive. We must move to something better, more aggregated and more respectful to individual consumers and those who care about it.

People must realize that they cannot continue the status quo. There are many people who haven’t got there yet. We were trying to help people understand it. However, if you make a lot of plans around the status quo, it can be difficult. And maybe you notice that change, but you hear the siren song: Oh, here we can do something very similar to what you are doing now. It is technically slightly different and is not affected by the abolition of cookies such as fingerprints. It is important to understand that such things are also in vain from both a platform and regulatory perspective. And frankly, that doesn’t match the message we all need to have for consumers.

These are lessons and conclusions that are difficult to reach. Change is difficult. Everyone was very excited about this nirvana to be able to track every action along the way and, from a marketing perspective, reach the promised land of fully attributed multi-touch attribution. That would be difficult. I don’t know if I’ll get there completely. But, as I said, there are plenty of opportunities to keep moving digital marketing and marketing as a whole and regularly validate the tools we have.

2. Don’t be afraid that automation will accept it

Looking at what has happened in the last 16 months, digital adoption is accelerating in all areas, and the only way marketers can keep up with the many evolving steps of consumer travel is to use automation. Is to do. The days of manually curating input, manually selecting, and selecting every aspect of the campaign are over. Now I have a client pushing it back as they say, the manual worked well for us, and does automation work?

One of the fundamental reasons is that people are worried that machines will take on the job, but I think those fears are going in the wrong direction. Automation allows people to do what only they can do, and allows computers to do what they are good at. And more than that, it really helps the outcome of the business.

As a marketer, I think people want to be able to focus on their goals as efficiently as possible. You don’t have to worry about anything other than running your business strategically. Once you’ve created a data customer center, leveraging automation to respond to these signals on a large scale in real time really pays off.And it’s not just a bid [for keywords or audiences] This has been a big focus over the last few years, but automation can also be applied to tailoring creatives, formats, platforms, and even attribution.

Combining the speed and scale insights that automation provides, it can identify and meet these evolving consumer needs in highly dynamic markets while contributing to short-term growth and long-term resilience. I can do it. Found by many clients, from CPGs to cars, retailers and travel. All of these industries benefit from a very rapid evolution through automation. Automation works across traditionally siled media for both advertiser and agency organizations. If you think about it, there were search, social, display, video and apps where you could run campaigns across them all. Destroy some of those walls. This will be very important in the future.

It’s going well. Automation is widely adopted by many clients, especially in the field of bidding. Even clients who have built their own systems are now adopting the systems of us and other major platform providers. There is no way to respond to the evolution of consumer behavior in a timely and efficient manner without automation.

An area that I find tricky is the fact that we are all very specialized in marketing. We have people in all areas of every asset class, and every measurement system, incentive, etc. is set for each of them. But automation allows you to run all these systems and assets. It’s my goal to get the tremendous benefit of requiring such a simple input. What is the best possible result in all media? To do this, we need to let go of local optimizations and consider global optimizations. It sounds like a small change, but it’s really a big change because it spans departmental disciplines and businesses. It will be tricky.

Take the world of the web and apps as a very simple example. They have historically been virtually separated. Increasingly, you can run campaigns that optimize your entire campaign, dynamically recognizing whether you want to place users in your app or on your mobile website, and whether you make the right decisions for each user. These are two completely separate teams, perhaps even different institutions. Still, if you want to put them all together and unleash their value, you need to rethink them all.

3. In measurement, do not make perfection a good enemy

You need to focus on being able to see and measure what’s happening throughout your business so you can act at the speed of your consumers. However, due to all the privacy changes mentioned above, we cannot get a complete view of every individual consumer throughout the journey. But that doesn’t mean you should make perfection a good enemy. You can get a great big picture.

First, you need to measure and validate the overall impact of your ads on a channel-by-channel basis. This is a combination of traditional tools such as media mix modeling and measurement tools provided by each platform provider. Next, we want to find the closest proxy to a valuable event that can be measured in real time. It can be a store visit, a call center, or an order on a website. Second, if you want to track the values ​​of different events, you’ll want to use automation to optimize them. If you do it well, and if you measure and automate it in a way that protects your privacy, you can quickly try what works and what doesn’t.

This all sounds very complicated while you’re dealing with consumer privacy law, but these aren’t big and expensive projects. You can experiment and implement very quickly and repeat as needed. It allows you to make better choices about how to invest for the future, whether it is 6 weeks, 6 months or 6 years.

The last 16 months have obviously been very difficult for most clients. Most marketers need to take this opportunity to rethink their products, channels, and demand strategies in a way that they may have encountered more resistance during calm times. But the crisis creates an opportunity to rethink how you approach your business.

It also emphasizes that it should be an opportunity to strengthen the ability to build lasting muscle for the resilience of the brand. Another recession will occur. Another amazing market change, or disruptive new innovation, will occur. Marketers who put digital at the heart of their marketing strategy and focus on privacy, automation, and measurement will rise in this instability to make more effective and long-term business decisions.

Learn more about the three Actionable Insights series. Also, don’t forget to sign up for The Drums daily US email.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos