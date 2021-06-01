Esme Learning and MIT Launch Online Executive Education Course in AI Leadership Leading Health Tech Innovation





Boston-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Esmering have announced two 6-week online courses on AI Leadership and Leading Health Tech Innovation. Experts for the future of work. This course is the first in a series of executive education jointly conducted by the Institute and an AI-powered digital learning platform.

Participants in a successful AI Leadership Course will receive a certificate co-issued by the MIT School of Architectural Planning (SA + P) and the MIT Sloan School of Business. Participants in major health tech innovation courses will receive a certificate issued by MIT SA + P.

The first presentation of the AI ​​Leadership Course will begin on July 7, 2021. The first presentation of the LeadingHealthTech Innovation course will begin on June 16, 2021. Registration for both courses will be completed one week after the start of the course.

Beth Porter, co-founder and managing director of Esme Learning, said pandemics have accelerated digital transformation by years, and in some cases decades, for future jobs in a major industry-wide career. He states that he will need to improve his skills. MIT is unique in teaching learners how to leverage AI to become better leaders and the skills needed to launch the next startup to transform the healthcare industry. We have carefully created these two online courses with MIT, and the professionals who work are truly attractive and supportive, and excellent that can be applied directly to the work they have or want. We have ensured that we have a good educational opportunity.

MIT SA + P and SLOANSCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT SAI Leadership Course

IDC predicts that global revenues in the AI ​​market will reach $ 328 billion in 2021 and will grow more than 1.5 times to $ 554 billion by 2024. Business leaders are increasingly required to understand how AI can transform leadership and see it as not disrupting AI. , But an enhancer to solve organizational problems.

The AI ​​Leadership Course aims to help business leaders achieve this goal. By the end of the course, learners will be able to explain basic AI concepts, recognize misunderstandings, identify leadership abilities that AI can support, and assess and assess management gaps within an organization.

Faculty directors include Alex Sandpendland, director of the Media Lab Entrepreneurship Program, and Deborah Ancorna, founder of the MIT Leadership Center.

MIT SA + Ps LEADING HEALTH TECH INNOVATION COURSE

The global digital health market is projected to reach $ 639.4 billion by 2026 through continuous innovation in areas such as data interoperability, mental health and personalized care. In the light of this opportunity, MIT SA + P’s Leading Health Tech Innovation course provides a comprehensive guide to understanding innovation within the industry and how to build successful health tech products, services, or ventures. To do.

This course has a wide range of applications:

Healthtech Startup Leaders Business leaders of medium to large healthcare companies looking to embrace the transformational power of AI wearables and machine learning for entrepreneurs interested in creating their own healthtech products or services

The concepts learned during the course accelerate the business impact, learning, improvement, and validation of corporate innovation groups, in-house venture teams, and R & D scientists.

Professor Rosalind W. Picard, Sc.D., and FIEEE will lead the course as faculty directors. Picard is the founder and director of the Affective Computing Research Group at MIT Media Lab and the founding faculty chair of MIT’s Mind + Hand + Heart Initiative.

Course utilizing ESME learning

Both courses, created by Esme Learning in collaboration with MIT faculty and staff, offer high-quality video instruction by acclaimed MIT faculty and staff. Interactive and timely media such as podcasts and articles. Interrelated formative assessments that test knowledge retention.

Esme Learning courses are carefully crafted using learning design principles that emphasize measurement and feedback. Learners have many opportunities to quickly apply their knowledge of the course through live simulations and small group exercises that emulate work scenarios. Esme Learnings AI coach leverages 15 years of cognitive science research to intelligently analyze small group peer interactions and offer individualized feedback for each learner for productive and rewarding group collaboration. To secure.

To register and find out more, visit the MITsAI Leadership and Leading Health Tech Innovation course site provided by Esme Learning.

About Esme Learning

Esme Learning is transforming the future of digital learning through AI. Leveraging more than 15 years of research on group collaboration, Esme Learning courses provide an immersive and collaborative executive learning experience with some of the best universities in the world. Each course combines high-quality video, live simulation, interactive media, and small group exercises with the best learning design principles. Through Esme Learnings’ portfolio of fast-growing courses, executives acquire technical skills and learn business best practices from experts in a wide range of frontier disciplines such as fintech, cybersecurity, AI leadership and health tech. Esme Learning is backed by Adit Ventures. For more information, please visit our website at http://esmelearning.com.

About MIT School of Architecture + Planning

The MIT Faculty of Architectural Planning (SA + P) believes that the most difficult problems for humankind and their solutions exist in the space between humans and the environment. Since its inception in 1868 as the Faculty of Architecture, MIT SA + P has encouraged the quest for human landscapes as a means of achieving a better future. These online short courses reflect their goals, including interdisciplinary exploration and a willingness to make meaningful progress at the heart of MIT’s spirit.

About MIT Sloan School of Business

The MIT Sloan School of Business is a place where wise and independent leaders come together to solve problems, create new organizations and improve the world. See mitsloan.mit.edu for more information.

