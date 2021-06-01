iPhone 12 Photography Tips: Take the best images with just your phone





With 5G speed, great performance and a great camera, the iPhone 12 has become one of CNET’s most acclaimed phones ever. It’s on the more “affordable” side of Apple’s four iPhone 12 models released last year, and lacks some of the more expensive Pro and Pro Max model camera pizzas, such as telephoto lenses and lidar sensors. But you can still take some absolutely amazing images.

If you just got an iPhone 12, is it probably a new purple model? -Here are my tips on how to take great pictures: You don’t have to follow them all, but keeping these ideas in mind will help you think more about photography and turn forgetful snapshots into memorable works of art.

In this shot, I paid attention to how the leaves and alleys in the foreground lead my eyes to the scene, and placed myself so that the castle in the background was surrounded by gaps in the trees.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Nail your composition

iPhone 12 can take vivid and well-exposed images with little input from you. But so are most good phones, and in fact most standalone cameras. Therefore, the biggest factor that distinguishes your image from that of others is the composition of the scene you are shooting. So think about the placement of all the various elements in front of you and what they look like in the finished image.

Let’s say you go hiking on a hill and find a great view. Simply snap your smartphone towards it and your family and friends will undoubtedly compliment you on how wonderful the view was. But look at the scene and think about how it becomes a real “wow” image.

Adding foreground interests (interesting rock formations, flower patches, knotted old tree stumps, etc.) can help connect the scene, and leads (passages, walls, etc.) can be used by the viewer’s eyes. Can be pulled in further. Your scene. It’s worth remembering that the rule of thirds photography is a good way to get started. To help with this, you can turn on grid overlays in your camera settings to align the elements exactly. Keep in mind that despite its name, the rule of thirds is really just a guide, not a rule. Some of the more creative and striking configurations intentionally break it.

By switching to a super wide-angle lens, we were able to include these rocks as a foreground concern for this shot of the Forth Bridge in Scotland.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Know When It Will Be Wide

Remember to use both of these angles, as the iPhone 12 has a built-in standard view and ultra-wide view on the camera. It is also important to know when it is best to use it. Switching to ultra-wide-angle can distort the image, but it is only worth using if you have a strong composition that requires a very wide-angle.

If the subject in the image (for example, a church on a hillside) is far away, the wide-angle lens makes the church look further away and is lost in the frame. Instead, approach the church and turn on wide mode and you will find that the church is still the main subject of your image. But now you can capture more around it. Again, a strong interest in the foreground is useful for wide-angle photography, so look around. Maybe there is a nice patch of wildflowers that can be placed in the foreground and the church can occupy more of the middle ground.

Control exposure

The iPhone 12 is usually the best choice for the right exposure for your scene, but you may need some help. Complex scenes with bright skies and dark shadows can confuse the camera. For example, if you’re shooting a portrait of a person against a bright sunset background, the subject will be in shadow, even if you choose the right exposure for the sky. There are several things you can do in this case.

Shooting in the bright sun is always difficult for the camera, but by tapping the sky and dimming the exposure with the slider, I was able to capture a rich scene.

First, tap the subject to tell the camera what needs to be properly exposed. You can also drag the small slider that appears next to the box that pops up when you tap it. This allows you to lighten or darken the scene as needed. If the scene looks very bright, you can lower it with a touch.

Taken live

If you want more control over the exposure, shoot in RAW format and control the settings manually. To do this, you need a third-party app such as Moment or Firstlight. This is because the default iOS camera app does not provide these features.

Manually controlling settings such as shutter speed, ISO, and white balance can be useful if the camera is confused by the scene and you don’t get the shot you want. For example, a deep sunset can appear too dark to the camera, resulting in overcorrection and shadows that appear too much, spoiling the mood you envisioned. You can get exactly the shot you want by choosing the settings yourself.

Also, RAW images do not permanently store image data for white balance and sharpness, giving you more control when you edit the image later. If you’re taking a shot that you want to edit for a “more artistic” look, you’ll most likely shoot in RAW.

Convert images from simple snaps to works of art with just a few minutes of editing in an app like Snapseed or Adobe Lightroom.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Edit images

Good editing is often the main factor in turning Ho-Hum Snap into a dramatic work of art. And the great thing about editing is that it doesn’t have to be complicated and boring. You can also use the basic edit buttons in Apple’s Gallery app to apply cool filters, control highlights, and lift shadows. All of this can be done in seconds and boost your shots.

But if you want to go further, there are plenty of editing apps on the App Store that can convert shots. My personal favorite is Adobe Lightroom. It provides the same fine-grained control of exposure and color as you would use in professional photography. Snapseed is also great, with lots of tools available and free. Both Lightroom and Snapseed are great for fine-tuning your images for a beautiful, fine-art-style look without having to transform them into something completely different.

Then there are apps like Prisma, PicsArt, Photoshop Camera and more. With these apps, you can apply wild effects to your images and turn them into quirky contemporary art. You can check my list of top photo editing apps on iOS and Android.

Whether you prefer a more natural look or a more quirky and edgy one is entirely up to your own taste-not to mention your own imagination. There is no right or wrong way to edit an image. And if you don’t like what you’ve done, you can always go back and start over, so you can experiment without risk. Ultimately, my advice is to make delicious tea, sit in a comfortable chair, try out the tools of the app of your choice and find out what you can turn the image into.

