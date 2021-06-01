Deep Learning Supplier Strategic Positioning and Benchmark Report 2021: Google, IBM, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Sensory Inc., Nvidia, Samsung-ResearchAndMarkets.com





Dublin-(BUSINESSWIRE)-The “Deep Learning Supplier Strategic Positioning and Leadership Quadrant” report has been added to the offerings at ResearchAndMarkets.com.

This report provides a complete competitive analysis from sales strategy to capacity, from target markets to product mapping. In this research study, eight companies including Google, IBM, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Sensory Inc., Nvidia, and Samsung were analyzed and profiled. These companies are the biggest source of revenue for deep learning.

The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped into quadrants. The Leadership Quadrant analyzes the relative strength between these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the market needs of manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and indicators.

Deep learning manufacturing environments are diverse and constantly evolving. Leading players in the deep learning market have diversified their product portfolios, expanded their geographic reach, and made several strategic initiatives.

The dynamics of the deep learning market go beyond the everyday macroeconomic factors of supply and demand. What influences the market is the relationship between buyer needs and seller capabilities, and macroeconomic power. The deciding factor for long-term success is how well and efficiently the seller meets the needs of the buyer.

With the adoption of cloud-based technology, the demand for deep learning has increased over the years. Deep learning is used in a variety of markets including healthcare, retail, automotive, manufacturing, security, media and advertising, and financial technology (fintech). And it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25%. The main growth drivers for this market are the growing demand for virtual assistance to facilitate access to services and the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies.

This report answers the following important questions:

What is the market share of suppliers in various end-use segments such as healthcare, retail, automotive, security, financial technology (fintech) and markets? Who are the market leaders in different regions? What is their market share? Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have the ability to gain market share? What are the main differentiators of major suppliers? Which company has the widest product range and what does the product mapping look like among different players? Which company will gain market share?

Some of the characteristics of this research study are:

Leadership and competition analysis:

Product Mapping of Major Players Benchmark of Financial Strength of Major Players Leadership Quadrant / Strategic Position of Players Leader Candidate Visionary Specialist

Key player profiles for the following parameters:

Product Positioning Market Positioning Financial Strength Breakdown of Revenues by Market Segment Breakdown of Revenues by Region Organizational Capabilities Innovation and Market Leadership

Main topics to cover:

1. Leadership analysis

1.1: Market description

1.2: Scoring criteria

1.3: Leadership quadrant analysis

1.3.1: Leader (upper right)

1.3.2: Candidate (bottom right)

1.3.3: Visionary (upper left)

1.3.4: Specialist (lower left)

2. Competitive benchmark

2.1: Product portfolio analysis

2.2: Financial strength

2.3: Market share analysis

2.3.1: Market share of various segments

2.3.2: Market share in various regions

3. Google profile

3.1: Company profile

3.1.1: Google Company Profile and Business Segments

3.1.2: Google company statistics

3.2: Overview of deep learning business

3.2.1: Deep learning business segment

3.2.2: Global deep learning operation

3.2.3: Major differentiators and strengths

3.3: Product and product positioning

3.3.1: Product line overview

3.3.2: Deep learning product mapping

3.3.3: Positioning of products in the market segment

3.4: Market and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market position in global deep learning business

3.5: Revenue breakdown by market segment

3.6: Breakdown of revenue by region

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global manufacturing operations

3.8: Innovation and market leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Functions

3.9.1: Marketing and sales

3.9.2: Management commitment and performance

3.10: Financial strength

4. IBM profile

5. Intel profile

6. Micron Technology Profile

7. Microsoft profile

8. Sensory profile

9. Nvidia profile

10. Samsung Profile

