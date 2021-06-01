Is technology rapidly sweeping the world and society moving in the right direction?





Over the last few centuries, society has gradually witnessed technological advances that make everyday life easier, more convenient, and more interesting. But in the 21st century, augmented reality, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and 3D printing were just a few of the latest inventions, and technology made a real leap forward.

I’ve gotten used to any progress, but is technological development really good for society?

Several areas where technology has changed our lives

Technological advances have already been incorporated into all areas of life, the impact of which is particularly pronounced in these segments.

Lifestyle. From working remotely to ordering food deliveries to booking hotel rooms online, most people now rely on the Internet as an irreplaceable part of their lives. Advances in technology have completely reshaped the daily lives of modern people. health. Telehealth, EHR, 3D medical imaging, and smart wearable devices that track heart rate and blood oxygen levels are just a few of the technological advances that have been introduced in healthcare over the last few decades. privacy. Privacy is more important than ever in the digital world. The incidence of cybercrime is increasing, but this is another recent innovation, but advances in encryption and antivirus software have hit hard and protect user privacy online. Youth attitude. Most of the modern generation can’t literally imagine their lives without technology. Use your smart device at home or school, google anything you want to know, wear your smartwatch, make video calls, and own a robot or self-driving car. business. Innovations such as cloud computing, big data, data science, and AI / ML have completely restructured the modern business environment. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and has prompted most businesses to switch to remote mode. Human behavior. With the mass adoption of mobile smart devices, people have virtualized most of their day-to-day operations. There’s a dedicated mobile app for everything from booking a ride, tracking your diet and sleep habits, and even seeing what you’re doing as you get older. How has technology affected people?

There is no doubt that technology will give our predecessors a chance to live a life they never dreamed of. But do all technological advances bring the only benefit to our lives? Alternatively, the impact of technological innovation may be rather vague.

Positive impact of technology

With the rapid digitization of all areas of human activity, it is easy to become insensitive to the importance of innovation and progress for the progress of society as a whole. But technology helps us a lot. For example:

Now that the agricultural process is mechanized and automated, farmers may grow and harvest more crops. Advances in transportation have enabled people to travel long distances quickly and comfortably by air, land, or water. Powered by online channels, video calling and 5G technology, communication has reached new heights that connect people around the world. Radio, television and electronic media are essential means of news and information for people in any country in the world. Education has recently become more accessible to all, regardless of geographic location, thanks to advances in the latest technologies such as online classrooms, electronic curriculum, and digital learning management systems.

How to get the most out of technology o remains painless and empowered by modern technological advances. Everyone needs to use them when and where they need them.

For example, when you feel a lack of concentration or self-discipline, you can take advantage of the productivity and time tracking apps available on your smartphone or PC. Similarly, if you’re interested in health and lifestyle, you can choose from a variety of wearable devices and fitness apps.

Most digital tools are free to download, making them even easier to use.

Adverse effects of technology

On the downside, some technological developments have proven to be curses, not blessings. Here are some examples:

Excessive use of gadgets, lack of offline communication, and abuse of social media have proven to adversely affect mental health. In online communication, people are often obsessed with expressing nonverbal cues, causing misunderstandings and crime. Relationships between people who spend more time communicating online than offline can become tense and more vulnerable over time. Digitally Poisonous young people in the real world can lose their skills and the desire to communicate face-to-face with their peers. Video game addicts often stay home for weeks and lead a sedentary life. This ultimately damages your health. Serious mental health problems as teens tend to take too long to scroll through Instagram and TikTok feeds and compare them to the perfect images of other people’s dummies looking online. Is causing.

How to reduce the negative effects of technology Excessive use of technology can be more harmful than profitable. This needs to be kept in mind before we digitize our lives.

It’s important to monitor the use of technology in every aspect of your daily life and, while not too late, limit the amount of time you spend in front of your smartphone screen.

We also recommend using an all-in-one app to manage complex tasks instead of switching between dozens of smaller apps per activity (for example, consolidating all your email accounts and messengers in one place). To).

Instead of playing video games or scrolling through social media, find a paper book that interests you and spend your time outdoors on a regular basis. Instead of watching another Netflix episode in front of your TV, talk to your family or start gardening.

More time spent outdoors without electronic devices promotes life-work balance and is generally suitable for a healthy lifestyle.

Advances in modern technology

While it can be difficult to predict the next advances in technology, some innovations have already changed our beliefs about the world around us.

For example, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). What people thought was magic just a few decades ago is now gaining popularity in business, games and team building.

Wearable screens, gesture-based computing, and other recent innovations are expected to soon replace regular PC and phone screens.

Robots, another buzzword in the business world today, have already replaced humans in some workplaces where robotic arms work on assembly and packaging lines. Flying cars quickly address the problems of limited ground space and long traffic jams.

Well, the people of Earth are even predicted to use technological innovations to colonize other planets in the foreseeable future. The sky is no longer the limit!

Conclusion

Technology improves every aspect of human life and makes them easier and more diverse. Technological advances are generally regarded as positive changes, but some people perceive them in a negative way.

Being content with the use of digital apps and smart devices, or over-reliance on online tools can have tragic consequences. But if technology development is used wisely, it will only bring good things to society.

Obviously, the technology itself is neither good nor bad. All that matters is the method and scope of its use.

