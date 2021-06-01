Porsche Car Insurance | Bank Rate





For many, owning a Porsche is a dream. Luxury car manufacturers offer a number of models to suit a wide range of consumers, from the compact 718 Boxster to the rugged Cayenne. The vehicle is equipped with features and some models are available as hybrid or electric vehicles.

However, owning a Porsche also means insuring the Porsche. Finding an affordable car insurance for Porsche may involve a little research, and it may be useful to get some quotes. Understanding the average cost of some models and body styles may help you make informed decisions when it comes to guaranteeing a new ride quality.

Models included in this review:

Porsche 718 Boxster Porsche 718 Cayman Porsche Cayenne Porsche Panamera How much does it cost to insure Porsche?

The average cost of full compensation car insurance in the United States is $ 1,674 per year. Car insurance premiums are based on certain valuation factors, so you may pay higher or lower prices. Your driving record, where you live, how old you are, and the coverage you choose are all used to determine your car insurance rates.

Car insurance costs vary by carrier, as each car insurance company has its own set of charges. The make and model of the car you drive also makes a difference. Base prices, safety features, repair costs, parts prices, and potential accidents all contribute to the cost of insuring each Porsche model.

Parts Price: Due to Porsche’s use of high quality materials in its vehicles, the price of parts for repairing Porsche can be higher than other manufacturers. This can result in higher billing costs and therefore higher car insurance premiums. Safety Features: Many Porsche models include front and knee airbags, as well as the Porsche Side Impact Protection System (POSIP) standard. Some models also include curtain airbags. The Porsche Active Safe (PAS) system is available on some models to help reduce damage from forward collisions and prevent forward collisions. Safety features help reduce the cost of car insurance by reducing the chance of damage or injury.Porsche car insurance: by model

In addition to car insurance premiums that change based on your personal valuation factors, they can also change based on each vehicle type. Different models have different repair costs and safety features, which can lead to different insurance costs.

Porsche 718 Boxster car insurance

The Porsche 718 Boxster has several safety features such as anti-theft system, POSIP, anti-lock braking and dual front and knee airbags. At a base price of $ 62,600, the 718 Boxster is offered with a coupe or cabriolet trim option. With 300 horsepower and the ability to reach 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds, it’s impressive that the 718 Boxster has the cheapest car insurance premiums of any Porsche model we’ve reviewed. ..

Porsche 718 Boxster Auto Insurance Average Annual Premium Minimum Compensation $ 416 Full Coverage $ 2,307 Porsche 718 Cayman Auto Insurance

The 718 Cayman is one of the sportiest cars Porsche offers. With a base price of $ 60,500 and features similar to Boxster, Cayman has a similar price for car insurance, a little higher than Boxster.

Porsche 718 Cayman Auto Insurance Average Annual Premium Minimum Compensation $ 427 Full Coverage $ 2,381 Porsche Cayenne Auto Insurance

Porsche Cayenne is offered in a coupe or SUV, starting at $ 67,500 and increasing to $ 166,200 in the Turbo SE-Hybrid coupe. The Cayenne has more safety features than the 718 model and Panamera, although the base price is higher, depending on the trim package. The more expensive Cayenne usually orders the higher cost of car insurance, probably because of its higher price and performance features.

Porsche Cayenne Auto Insurance Average Annual Premium Minimum Compensation $ 489 Full Coverage $ 2,363 Porsche Panamera Auto Insurance

Porsche Panamera ranges from $ 87,200 to $ 198,100 and offers sedan, executive and sports Turismo trim options. Higher trim packages can cost more to insure than the sedan model due to base price, parts price, and higher horsepower. The maximum horsepower of the sedan is 325 horsepower, and the maximum horsepower of the Sport Turismo is 690 horsepower.

Porsche Panamera Auto Insurance Average Annual Premium Minimum Compensation $ 476 Full Coverage $ 3,302 Porsche’s Cheapest Auto Insurance Company

Car insurance companies set their own rates, so car insurance rates also vary by carrier. The table below shows the average annual full coverage premium of Porsche models introduced by some of the country’s largest car insurers, based on market share.

Your rates will vary based on your personal driving profile and coverage, but since you are buying car insurance, it may be helpful to know the average premium for some companies. If you currently own a Porsche, you may consider switching companies if you find a carrier that offers a lower premium for the coverage you need.

Full Cover Average Annual Premiums by Model Auto Insurance Company Porsche 718 Boxster Porsche 718 Cayman Porsche Cayenne Porsche Panamera Amica $ 1,520 $ 1,571 $ 1,711 $ 2,359 Erie $ 1,177 $ 1,596 $ 1,522 $ 2,222 Gaiko $ 3,021 $ 2,866 $ 2,245 $ 3,068 State Farm $ 1,647 $ 1,874 $ 1, Affects Insurance Costs

All car insurance manufacturers have unique features that can affect the price of car insurance. Some aspects of Porsche vehicles that can affect pricing are:

Airbags: Porsche models come standard with front and knee airbags, but some models include curtain and rear airbags. The more airbags you have in your car, the more you may save on car insurance. Stability Control: Some Porsche models have this feature. Stability control activates automatically when the car loses traction. This safety feature can reduce car insurance premiums by reducing the chance of an accident. Lane Keeping Assistance: This feature, offered by the Cayenne and Panamera, warns the driver when the car is out of the lane. This feature helps reduce accidents that can reduce the cost of insurance.Porsche’s other car insurance coverage

When buying Porsche car insurance, cost is not the only feature to consider. Porsche owners may want to consider buying more than the state’s minimum coverage when insuring their car.

Full compensation is not required by law, but if you have a loan or lease, the lender may require you to implement a full compensation policy. In addition, if you are involved in an accident and Porsche is damaged, the additional cost may be worth it.

Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive coverage, sometimes referred to as “non-collision,” covers vehicle damage caused by a variety of situations, including collisions with animals, damage from storms and weather events, theft, vandalism, and broken glass. Cover Collision Coverage: This coverage handles the damage caused by a collision. This may include a collision with another vehicle, stationary object, pedestrian, or building, among other scenarios. Gap Insurance: If you have a loan or lease, this option is designed to pay the difference between the depreciation amount of the vehicle and the loan amount. It is only available if your car is relatively new (within the last few model years) and not offered by all insurance companies. You may also have the option to buy it from your lender. Roadside Assistance: This optional coverage helps you pay for some roadside assistance situations, such as towing, jumping, and the need for locksmiths.

Owning a Porsche is exciting, but it also means that you need to carefully consider your insurance needs. If you are not sure what coverage to buy, it may be helpful to consult an authorized agent.

methodology

Bankrate uses Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2021 rates for all zip codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Estimated rates are based on 40 year old male and female drivers, with clean driving records, high credibility, and the following coverage restrictions:

$ 100,000 Personal Injury Liability Per Person $ 300,000 Personal Injury Liability $ 50,000 Per Accident Property Damage Liability $ 100,000 Per Person Uninsured Driver No $ 300,000 Per Personal Injury Accident Insurance Driver Personal Injury $ 500 Collision Deduction $ 500 Comprehensive Deduction

Bankrate used the minimum coverage that meets the requirements of each state to determine the minimum coverage limit. Our base profile driver owns the following model types of 2019 Porsche, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles a year.

Porsche 718 Boxster Porsche 718 Cayman Porsche Cayenne Porsche Panamera

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparison purposes.

