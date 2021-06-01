HITEC announces 2021 HITEC 50





Chicago, June 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –HITEC is the premier executive leadership organization of globally recognized senior business and technology executives and today announced the 2021 HITEC 50 Winners.

JC Gutierrez, Director and Co-Chair of HITEC, said: Chairman of the Awards Committee.

“In the amazing changes we all experienced last year, these leaders have shown success and resilience to inspire the Hispanic community. HITEC is honored to recognize these global technology leaders. I think, “said Gutierrez.

The HITEC 50 Awards Program recognizes and recognizes the contributions and achievements of the most influential and notable Hispanic executives and entrepreneurs in the technology industry of Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Winners will be recognized for their achievements in the ever-changing global outlook for technology, as well as their mentoring and professional development activities.

Lucia Soaresstated, a member of the Board of Directors and co-chair of the Awards Committee, said: .. These leaders motivate and realize the value of their technology and inspire us all. “

“Being a leader is more than just a title. These 50 winners not only represent technology leadership and innovation, but also reflect the value of patience, determination and talent development. By commending outstanding leaders, we continue to boost and boost our talents. The community, ”adds Soares.

HITEC 50-Purpose of Latin America / Ibero-America:

Recognize talented individuals and emphasize their achievements. Promote member business and professional growth. Build and develop strategic business relationships that drive growth within the global industry.

Click here for a complete list of HITEC 50.

Source Hi-Tech

