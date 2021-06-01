Horacio Gutierrez likes Apple products, not “dishonest bullies”





Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify’s Chief Legal Officer, said he likes Apple products but considers the company to be a dishonest bully.

Gutierrez spoke in a WSJ editorial and in an interview with The Verge …

Gutierrez was accused of hypocrisy for attacking Apple while using the company’s products, but said at the WSJ last month that there was no contradiction between the two.

Apple has a lot to admire, but my company, Spotify, has seen another brutal aspect. Apple designs, develops, and sells some of the world’s most desirable hardware products. And for many, Steve Jobs continues to be in awe, giving the business he creates a lasting glow.

My business is one of the few companies that claims to be a ruthless bully who, under its appearance, uses its advantages to confuse competitors.

He is now repeating these comments in an interview with The Verge, further accusing Apple of being dishonest, claiming that it doesn’t know how much money the App Store is making.

According to Gutierrez, the Epic Games trial was notable not only for what it learned from Apple’s internal communications, but also for what it didn’t.

There’s a lot of very interesting internal communication that really reveals what Apple executives thought about the App Store, the imposition of Apple’s payment system, the intent to lock in users, and more. Clearly in that sense, the trial is very clear.

Second, it’s amazing that we learned very little about Apple’s explanation for these things. They continue to return to the same excuse for why they are doing what they are doing. They go on to say, well, we have to protect the privacy and security of our users, and that’s why we have to charge 30 percent, and all the other restrictions There is. But why is it essential to do all this to protect your privacy and security, even if you don’t apply these rules to many other apps in the App Store?

He said it violated the belief that Apple didn’t know the App Store’s profitability.

Another thing that surprised me was that no one had seen the economics of the App Store and didn’t even ask how much money the App Store was making. You’re talking about tens of billions of dollars in income, based on the estimates there. This is a huge income, unlike Apple’s printer toner budget line. I think it’s unreliable that Apple isn’t doing this for money and isn’t even asking how much money they’re making there.

It hit many of us in one fell swoop, but The Verge’s Nilay Patel argued.

Apparently there were multiple sealed documents in the session that you and I couldn’t see. As far as public discoveries are concerned, Epic couldn’t find any charts, presentations, graphs, or financial results that prove that Apple is actually tracking the profit and loss of the App Store. You’ll think Epic is focusing on lasers trying to find it. And as far as we know in public records, they couldn’t.

Horacio Gutierrez doesn’t describe how the Epic Games trial will take place, nor does Spotify’s own dissatisfaction with Apple, but antitrust scrutiny is “irreversible” and affects how it is done. Said that there is inevitably a law that gives. High-tech companies like Apple are doing business.

The entire interview is an interesting reading.

Photo: Bloomberg

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos