iPhone 12 Pro Max can take great pictures with these tips





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The quality of Apple’s mobile phone cameras has always been impressive, and the latest iPhone 12 ($ 800 for Best Buy) and 12 Pro ($ 1,100 for Best Buy) take it to a whole new level. But at the top is the 12 Pro Max, which has become a photography powerhouse with larger camera sensors and various upgrades. I was very impressed with the comparison between the shots taken with Apple’s Pro Raw and Samsung’s rival Galaxy S21 Ultra.

However, putting a good camera in your pocket does not guarantee a vivid image. You need to know the tips on how to use that gear to get the shot you need. Here are some tips for enhancing your photography game and getting the best photos ever from your iPhone 12 Pro Max ($ 1,100 for Best Buy).

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Know when to use different lenses

It’s easy to stand in front of a picturesque scene and quickly flick between the normal view, ultra-wide view, and zoom view of the phone, but exactly why one is better than the other in a particular composition. Is difficult to understand. To understand that, you need to take extra time to see what is important in the scene in front of you.

By switching to an ultra-wide-angle lens, I was able to capture this mooring rope as the foreground and connect the scenes.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Is there a particular subject (perhaps a statue or an impressive building) surrounded by many other elements such as trees, signs, street lights, etc.? You can now use the telephoto zoom to separate the subject and remove everything that distracts you. You may need to go back a bit and then zoom in to fit in the frame, but this simplification of the scene makes the subject stand out in the image.

But perhaps it’s those extra surrounding elements that are actually added to the scene and provide a context of where you are. In that case, you can use standard zoom to keep those items in the shot. Switching to ultra-wide-angle view captures even more perimeter, so move closer to find and add interesting foreground objects (flower patches, cool rocks) so your subject doesn’t get lost in the frame. recommend to. To the composition.

Waiting for this shot until the evening really paid off with an incredible fiery sunset.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET revisited at different times

The excellent low-light skill of the iPhone 12 Pro Max means that it goes beyond just taking pictures at noon, when the sun is at its highest. Sunrise and sunset are usually dark, but the contrast between the beautiful colors of the sky and the projected light can be good. Landscape photographers know that getting up before dawn often gives the best results. If you can get up early, it’s always worth remembering.

Only 10 minutes ago, this was the same scene. That’s fine, but there is no such Edinburgh sunset drama.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

If you’re taking a break in the city (whenever you’re allowed again), it’s worth trying the sunrise shoot at least once to visit the spots you’ve already found and see how the different lights change them. There is. This is what separates your image from hundreds of other Instagram people who snapped right after drinking a morning coffee.

The improved night mode of the 12 Pro Max allows you to take great shots in very dark conditions.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Don’t be afraid of darkness

And don’t think you need to stop shooting when the light goes out completely. iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the best night modes on any phone, allowing you to take amazing night photos. Even car headlights, vibrant shop window displays, and even festive holiday decorations, city scenes can provide great feed for night shots. And don’t worry if it rains. These wet streets will now reflect all of these lights and can look amazing.

If you want to get even better results from your night phone photos, check out the tutorial.

The original image on the left is pretty snappy, but with moody black and white editing it has more mood and works much better as a shot.

Focus on Andrew Hoyle / CNET editing

If you want to create a truly eye-catching image, you need to make editing part of your workflow, whether you’re shooting in RAW or JPEG. You need to start with a good image, so make sure you follow the tips above. However, good editing can be the biggest step in converting a standard snap into award-winning art.

I use Adobe Lightroom Mobile for most phone editing. This is a professional tool that gives you fine control over color and exposure. If you don’t like the monthly fee, Google’s Snapseed is free and has many great features to help you get the most out of your shots, including various film effects that give your photos beautiful tones.

If you want to be a little wilder and more creative, check out apps like Bazaart and PicsArt. These apps provide a variety of tools and effects for synthesizing images and turning them from photos into weird contemporary art. For more ideas, see Image Editing App Summary.

Currently playing: Watch this: iPhone 12 Pro Max Review: Full to the edge

9:44

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos