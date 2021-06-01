Apple TV extends to Nvidia Shield on Android TV OS





After appearing on Chromecast on Google TV earlier this year, Apple TV has further expanded its reach on Android TV devices. Starting today, Apple TV is available on Nvidia Shield.

With the introduction of Apple TV on Shield, more users can access Apple TV +, the growing streaming service of iPhone makers.

As Nvidia points out, the Apple TV port of ShieldTV includes support for Dolby Vision and 4K content. The app also includes access to movies and TV shows purchased from Apple, so Shield’s truly impressive 4K AI upscaling also helps, but it only applies to 2019 models. The Google Assistant for Android TV can also control Apple TV apps with basic commands and direct launch of content.

The Apple TV app features an Apple video subscription service featuring Apple Originals, including series such as Apple TV +, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, and Servant. There are also movies such as Greyhound, Palmer and Wolfwalkers. With SHIELD TV, you can enjoy a combination of amazing Dolby Vision that offers beautiful 4K HDR image quality with amazing colors, vibrant contrast and incredible brightness. Dolby Atmos is also supported to unlock richer and more immersive sounds. Together, they offer the best possible cinematic experience.

The release of this app will be in time for Apple’s summer content lineup. In the coming weeks, new content for TV + will include Lisey’s Story, Home Before Dark Season 2, Physical, Central Park Season 2, and the long-awaited second season of Ted Lasso, which will debut on July 23. Services and what’s happening here.

