IPad Air with OLED display coming in 2022





The iPad Air will be equipped with an OLED display in 2022.

Apple is said to have negotiated with Samsung and LG to deliver large and medium-sized OLED displays.

Samsung and LG are now offering Apple OLEDs for use with Apple Watch and various iPhone models. ETNews is proposing to offer an OLED display for the Apple iPad.

Analyst Ming-Chip Kuo has previously suggested that the iPad Air will have an OLED display in 2022, which seems to correlate with this report.

OLED and mini LED

Kuo released a report for investors in March, saying, “I’m worried that Apple will abandon mini LEDs when the iPad starts using OLEDs in 2022, but according to the latest industry research. And while the OLED display for the iPad 2022 will be the mid-end / low-end iPad Air, the high-end iPad Pro will continue to use the mini LED display. “

Kuo believes that the iPad Pro’s mini LED screen is clearly distinguishable from the iPad Air with OLED, despite the high manufacturing costs of OLED. Read: iPad “doesn’t get OLED screen until 2022”

When the iPad Pro was launched in May 2021, it featured a mini LED display rather than an OLED display. According to Kuo, Apple’s decision to equip the 2021 iPads Pro with mini LEDs instead of using OLEDs is due to the high requirements of professional devices. Professional programs can appear on the screen for hours, and using OLEDs can cause burns to the screen.

Current models of OLED screens outperform LCDs in terms of image quality, weight, and design. Apple can also flatten the display for the iPad, reducing manufacturing costs. On the other hand, the iPhone screen has a rounded bottom. Apple apparently has to pay extra for this special form.

In addition to the iPad, OLED may also be considered in future MacBooks, according to DigiTimes. In a March 2021 report, the site states that Apple will begin production of products with OLED panels in the fourth quarter of 2021 and these new devices will hit the market in the first half of 2022. Was shown.

For more information on the new iPad Air, see the Next Generation iPad Air Guide.

Based on reports from Macwelt.

