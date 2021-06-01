Perfect Corp. Helps Over 40 Brands Integrate Google AR Interactive Beauty Tryon





Perfect Corp. and Google are collaborating to launch an interactive AR makeup fitting experience for lipstick and eyeshadow cosmetology products.

New York – (Business Wire) – Perfect Corporation, the world’s leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty technology solution provider and developer of the YouCam Makeup app, launched AR Interactive. Announced integration with Google for Cosmetology Tryon. The announcement was made at the Googles Marketing Livestream 2021 conference on Thursday, May 27th. There, keynote speaker Jenn Liu, senior director of project management at Google, asked Whats in Store for the Future of Commerce? Shared a preview of the integration at. She talks about how AR virtual fitting can help brands increase their brand presence across Google, and Perfect Corp.’s AR-powered virtual beauty fitting experience for online shoppers with a variety of beauty products and shades. I found it online and emphasized how it can help you experiment. Google search.

Try before you buy an e-commerce experience

Perfect Corp. creates an AR virtual make-up kit that allows online shoppers to try before they buy with the same confidence that they would shop directly by providing a unique hands-on experience through digital lenses. did. The virtual try-on experience is now available for lipstick and eyeshadow products that plan to add foundation to makeup kits. This unique virtual experience allows brands to personally interact with, connect with and find the right products to meet their needs.

Inside Google’s Interactive AR Beauty Kit

The virtual try-on experience with Google AR is built directly into the user experience, so you can try out the product in different skin tones or try it yourself using live camera mode. The one-click experience allows web users to virtually try on thousands of eye and lip cosmetology SKUs from over 40 different beauty brands, including Estee Lauder, MAC Cosmetics, Charlotte Tillberry and Black Opal.

We are excited to integrate with Google to make the AR Virtual Beauty Trial available on Google Search. Perfect Corp. Shares Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of. We are honored to work with Google to put YouCams AR technology in front of beauty enthusiasts searching for products online so that they can be found and experimented with in new, fun and interactive ways.

Experience a real virtual beauty try-on with this Google search: https: //www.perfectcorp.com/business/services/youcam-4-google

To discover expert beauty technology insights and uncover the secrets of a powerful ROI, read Beauty Technology: Complete Guide 2021.

About Perfect Corporation

With over 950 million downloads worldwide, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming the way consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact through AI and AR technology. Our team of experienced engineers and beauty enthusiasts promotes the frontier of technology, allowing individuals to express themselves, learn the latest information on fashion and beauty, and quickly access products from their favorite brands. We are creating a fluid environment that can be used as a future beauty platform. Read our complete guide to cosmetology to discover expert cosmetology insights and uncover the secrets of a powerful ROI.

contact information

Press Contacts Perfect Corp. Official Website: https: //www.perfectcorp.com LinkedIn’s Perfect Corp. : Https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/Perfect Corp. Official Blog: https: //www.perfectcorp .com / business / blogCorporate: Tony Tsai ([email protected]) or Phone: + 886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167

USA: Ali Shapiro ([email protected]) or Phone +1 (212) 334-9753 ext. 147

Japan: Ryusho Hosaka ([email protected]) or Phone: + 81-3-5875-6651

China: [email protected] or by phone Winter Zhang: + 86-21-2231-0542

Europe: Jessica Thiant at [email protected]

