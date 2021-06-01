Leadpages establishes new downtown Minneapolis headquarters





Leadpages, a no-code website and landing page builder, has announced a move to its new headquarters in downtown Minneapolis. Beginning July 1, 2021, Leadpages will operate in a new home in the historic Colonial Warehouse Building on 212 Third Avenue North in the dynamic and fast-growing North Loop district.

Marketing Technology News: Avtex Wins 2021 Pandemic Innovation Award

We have always adopted a flexible hybrid work model because we recognize that growing team members will grow in a variety of situations, from full-time remote work to daily office work. It was.

Just over a year after its acquisition by Canada’s digital business portfolio Redbrick, the move is a symbol of Leadpages’ success, demonstrating that downtown Minneapolis, especially the fast-growing tech sector, is recovering from unexpected challenges. is showing. time.

Leadpages CEO Jeanette Dorazio says that as the pandemic slowly disappeared in the United States and the city center revived, the single-purpose business district no longer made sense. This is an opportunity to work with the thriving business community in Minneapolis to rethink and restructure spaces that better serve people both at work and in life. We are very excited to play an active role in the resurrection of downtown center. Colonial provides teams with great work and telecommuting flexibility.

Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Gary Burtka, US Vice President of Operations at RTB House

Built in 1885, the five-story, 203,000-square-foot colonial warehouse is part of the National Register of Historic Places. Colonial warehouses are a perfect example of where tenants want to be today when they return to their offices. A unique urban neighborhood with an active and enthusiastic local community, close to residential, recreational and outdoor dining. , Broker, Cushman Wakefield. The Leadpages HQ location reinforces the North Loop, which is trending as Twin Cities’ top choice micromarket for tech and creative companies.

The space occupied by Leadpages in the colonial warehouse is large enough to accommodate the entire team if needed, but employees do not need full-time in-house work. According to Dorazio, growing team members are always aware of their prosperity in a variety of situations, from working full-time remotely to heading to the office every day, so they’re always a flexible hybrid work model. Is adopted. In addition, we adopted Thursday, one day a week, without meetings. At this point, the team is encouraged to block the calendar for head-on and pondering work.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Leadpages has added more staff, with net customer growth of around 4% since the end of April 2020.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos