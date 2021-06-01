4 technical SEO hacks to boost Google traffic and generate leads





Startups have many hurdles to overcome, from getting product attention to securing funding. To survive in today’s fast-paced business environment, you need leads.

When done properly, you can generate organic traffic and connect to your site through search engine optimization (SEO). However, many startups only think about link building and keywords when they think about SEO.

However, technical SEO can be the key to opening the door to organic search engine traffic that keeps the sales pipeline full.

Let’s see how.

What is Technical SEO?

Technical SEO is a way to optimize your site for search engines. This includes both ensuring that your site is properly indexed and ranked by search engines, and that you can provide a great experience when your users visit your site.

Basically, technical SEO allows you to optimize both your site and your server.

So here are four simple hacks to help you rank your website higher on Google and start generating more leads in the process.

This is pretty basic I know. But if you’re turning to the mere idea of ​​updating metatitles and descriptions, the idea after reading this is different.

Let’s start with the basics. Google will display:

The title is 60 characters, and the description is 120 characters (mobile) and 158 characters (desktop).

The title can be a little longer, but the general rule of thumb is to keep it below 60 characters. The exact limit is based on a 600 pixel container. As a result, Google may cut out long titles and add an ellipsis at the end instead. As a result, you may miss important keywords, and the more you can see on your search engine results page, the better.

Attractive meta titles and descriptions can improve your click through rate (CTR). It’s important to start optimizing because the title and description will appear in the search results before you click on the site. Here are some ways to improve the title and description to increase your CTR.

Add the year to the title. People (and search engines) are anxious for new and updated content. Write an interesting explanation that encourages readers to click. Analyze the pages with the highest CTR to see what works for your audience. Add the rich keywords your audience is searching for.

If you’re not a copywriter and don’t know where to start, these are some quick tips:

Keep in mind your target audience and the intent of your searchers. For example, if you’re solving a search engine traffic loss issue, the metatitle is SEO Emergency Services | The Benefits of Lost Traffic Recovery | Regain Ranking: Amazing or Powerful (Our Amazing Footwear Feet) Eliminate the use of power words such as (how it helped to stop the pain in the footwear, etc.). Powerwords can reduce CTR by as much as 13.9%, so it’s best to avoid CTR. Add questions such as “Are you tired of foot pain?”

And don’t be afraid to experiment. Whenever you update the title and description, use benchmarks to determine if your changes have improved your CTR.

2. Fix error and redirect issues

You may have increased your search engine clicks and raised your ranking a bit, but what if someone visits your site? When a person reaches a 404 error message or is redirected, they lose leads and have a higher bounce rate.

If you want to improve your user experience and potential search rankings, start by addressing two important issues:

Create a custom 404 error page. You should investigate your CMS to see the types of support available on the error page and to configure them properly. Custom error pages require links to other popular or important pages to provide potential lead and search crawler directions. Check for broken redirects, redirect chains, redirect loops. Redirection is an important part of running your site. These are ways to tell both Google and your users. Hey, this page has moved to this location. However, over time, these redirects can become complicated and start to cause errors. Use a tool (such as ScreamingFrog, DeepCrawl, or my company) to scan your site for redirect issues. This may include access to htaccess or HTML files, as well as CMS plugins.

Cleaning everything up will improve your ranking and significantly improve your user experience.

3. Improve crawlability

We’ve done a lot of work so far, but now it’s time to make sure we’re doing our best to get the search engine bot Google’s crawler to your site. Crawlers regularly visit updated pages on our website to add them to Google’s index list.

If Google cannot crawl your site, your site will not appear in Google’s index. Google does about 3.5 billion searches a day, so there’s no doubt you don’t want to miss the traffic that top rankings can generate.

First of all, what you want to do is to see if Google has found any issues crawling your site.

You can do this in the following ways:

Sign up for the Google Search Console. Check the website (if you haven’t done so already). Click on the menu[カバレッジ]Go to.

View coverage errors to see which pages have not been crawled. You can see error messages about what’s happening, such as the page being marked as noindex, the page being blocked by robots.txt, and so on.

In either case, you can index the page by simply accessing the file and making small changes.

When using the Google Console, you need to go to the Sitemap section to view an existing sitemap or add a new sitemap. Site maps help Google find every page on your site. Simply add a sitemap to see how many URLs Google has detected in your sitemap.

Don’t know how to create a sitemap? You can create plugins using any SEO plugin in WordPress or each CMS. You can also find many tools online that can generate sitemaps, such as XML-Sitemaps.com, Inspyder, and PowerMapper.

Also, following all of the above recommendations may cause problems when Google crawls and indexes some pages. In this case, you can:

Add an internal link to the page. Post the link on social media.

If this doesn’t work, go to the Google Search Console[URL検査]Click and[インデックス作成をリクエスト]Click. This method works to get Google to index pages that aren’t automatically indexed.

4. Perform content audit

Content is a key asset that brings traffic to your site. If your content is keyword-rich, well-written, and optimized, you can raise your rankings, educate your leads, and even make sales.

However, the content can also be harmful to your site.

Google can penalize your site for thin pages that have little value. Thin pages should be deleted or redirected unless they bring a lot of traffic. If the page doesn’t serve your purpose, it’s a good idea to get rid of it. The only exception is pages with backlinks. In this case, redirection is best.

That’s where content auditing comes in. Content auditing is a long process, but it can be of great help now and in the future.

The idea is simple:

Create a list of all site pages and blog posts. Analyze those pages.

Now in the list on your page:

Go through each page to see if the fresh content you can update has a high rank. Update or modify your content to reflect new products, services, or statistics.

Updating content is a great way to help restore a declining ranking. You can also optimize these pages with keywords to attract more leads.

Then examine your analytics data to see which pages are getting the most traffic. You need to analyze these pages to learn more about your audience. You also need to see if you can optimize these pages to generate more leads.

If your page has a lot of traffic but isn’t generating leads, add an action phrase.

You also need to look for content gaps between you and your competitors. Content gaps lack information that potential leads may find interesting. You can add sections to existing content or create new content to fill these gaps.

Every page on your site is an asset that can help you generate leads.

Focusing on technical SEO improves the user experience and creates the largest site index on search engines. Lead and growth will continue.

