Innovation in the medical product supply chain





The outbreak of Covid-19 has disrupted healthcare supply chains around the world and puts a heavy burden on the movement of highly needed medical devices and consumables.

Getty

However, the impact on the medical device supply chain is also creating innovations to meet new and unexpected challenges.

Over the past year, the medical sector has been under pressure in multiple ways. This includes a surge in demand for equipment and supplies to combat viruses, disruptions in the supply of raw materials and parts, and the need to protect workers from potential infections. In particular, governments and healthcare providers struggle to maintain adequate inventories of personal protective equipment, ventilators, and medicines.

Pressure on the medical device sector is exacerbated by the nature of its supply chain. These are global and multi-layered and must meet strict regulations. Extreme shocks like the Covid-19 can have a significant impact on the fate of medical device companies. In addition to pandemics, shocks such as military conflicts, climate change, and cyberattacks can cause some healthcare companies to lose about 38% of their annual revenue, according to a McKinsey Global Institute study.

Retaining additional inventory is one way to mitigate the risk of these events, but it is usually not sufficient to protect against all shocks. As a result, healthcare professionals need to look at technologies that optimize their supply chains to successfully deal with unexpected disruptions.

One way to do this is to adopt a digital solution that automates more processes. This makes it easier for hospitals and other healthcare providers to efficiently track and analyze inventory data. Enables faster and more informed decisions in response to equipment shortages.

Healthcare providers can also leverage demand forecasting technology to make their supply chains more effective and robust. These solutions help hospitals better manage supply chain disruptions and recover faster. Finally, Covid-19 demonstrates the urgent need for healthcare professionals to develop broad, long-term emergency response and business continuity plans.

Turn data into intelligence

Supply chain specialist Zircon Med helps healthcare players optimize their supply chains by providing sustainable logistics, products, and sourcing solutions to the healthcare sector. Because the company is in the middle of the flow of products, funds and information generated by manufacturers and customers, it helps clients by transforming supply chain and financial data into actionable intelligence for smarter businesses. And enables purchasing decisions. ..

Among other products, ZirconMed uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help clients analyze warehousing and shipping behavior. It uses an AI solution that provides the ability to accurately track product movements. You can also leverage a solution warehouse management system to make it easier to adapt your products to the needs of your clients, said Joey Zhong, COO and co-founder of Zircon Med.

By collecting price data related to cargo and ports, the company can establish optimal plans to help clients adapt to changing situations, based on two key indicators: cost and flexibility. These two factors rarely match, but with the right technology, you can emphasize to your clients the impact of both of these indicators on your plans. Then, based on the insights gained, we can recommend the necessary adjustments, Zhong explained.

For example, with the right data, ZirconMed could help customers overcome complex regulatory obstacles when importing medical devices into the European Union. Due to changes in European regulations due to pandemics, the company often had to ship products to nearby countries before they could be transported by road to their final destination.

We ship to European countries that are easy to import. From there, goods can be shipped across borders to other markets in the EU. She said that having relevant data to show clients what the cost and timing changes would be as a result of these changes allowed us to take the best possible action quickly. I did.

Technology-driven solutions from companies such as ZirconMed help the healthcare sector not only adapt to the new reality after COVID, but also put them in a better position to deal with future turmoil.

