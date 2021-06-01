Google Fi has TV ads in 6 local markets





According to BestMVNO, who noticed the ad, Google Fi is the first TV ad for a 6-year-old mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).

According to Wave7 Research Principal Jeff Moore, on May 3rd, Google Fi launched Connect Safely with Privacy & Security Features TV advertising. It has been broadcast over 1,000 times on the Atlanta, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix markets.

Broadcasting is local, not a national network or cable ad, Moore said. I don’t see many local spot ads. Probably an budget ad. They have been advertising online for years. There were many.

TV ads can also be viewed on YouTube TV.

In terms of connecting securely, according to the Google Fis website, your personal information is protected by privacy and security features such as built-in VPN and spam blocking.

It’s unclear what the embedded VPN will look like to the MVNO, and Google didn’t respond to requests for comment on this story.

Regarding Google Fi’s privacy and security features, Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton tweeted that Ironic, which owns and operates the Android OS and App Store, is concerned about customer privacy.

Peter Adderton (@peter_adderton) May 24, 2021

Google Fis’ recent ads follow the Simply Unlimited plan launched in April, offering a new layer of cheaper, no-frills, unlimited services. Customers pay a fixed price every month. $ 60 per line per month. Also, as lines are added, the charges per line will decrease.

Google Fi was modest

Google Fi launched as an MVNO in 2015, but hasn’t significantly promoted the service. Google does not report the number of subscribers Google has. Knowledgeable guesses from Prepaidcompare.net peg numbers in the 500,000 range.

The MVNO service uses T-Mobile’s national network and US Cellular’s regional network. SIM for Google Fi is sold at Best Buy and Target. The company also uses eSIM technology, which is available if the customer has a Pixel smartphone. Google Fi boasts that customers can set up services from the sofa. But in reality, the setup looks a bit complicated based on the Google Fis help page.

In addition to Pixel, brands of smartphones running on Google Fi include Samsung and Motorola models. According to the Googlefi website, the iPhone is also starting to offer services, but it requires some special settings.

Google and T-Mobile

In late March, T-Mobile announced plans to expand its collaboration with Google, including establishing Messages by Google as the default rich messaging solution for T-Mobile customers using Android smartphones. Promotion of Pixel and Android devices. Use Google One as your recommended phone backup and cloud storage solution. We have adopted YouTube TV as a premium TV solution for T-Mobiles.

Related: T-Mobile Boosts RCS with TV Restart with Google

There may be more news related to the collaboration between Google and T-Mobile.

