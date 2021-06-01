The FDA launches challenges to facilitate the development of affordable traceability tools as part of a broader food safety effort





For immediate release: June 1, 2021

Today, the US Food and Drug Administration has tackled the challenge of spurring the development of affordable technical traceability tools to protect people and animals from contaminated food. This allows you to quickly identify the source of food and remove it from the market as soon as possible. Possible.

FDA’s New Era of Smarter Food Safety Low Cost or Free Technology-Enabled Traceability Challenges Advance the Goals Set forth in the New Era of Smarter Food Safety Blueprints Released in July 2020, Low Encourage the development of creative financial models of costs. A free traceability solution that enables food producers of all sizes to participate in a scalable and cost-effective way. Technology-enabled traceability is one of the fundamental core elements of a new era initiative. However, affordability can hinder the adoption of technology-enabled traceability systems, especially for small businesses.

Every year, too many Americans suffer from food poisoning. One of the FDA’s top priorities is to speed up outbreak response and better understand the causes of outbreaks and how to prevent recurrence by making food supplies more digital and more traceable. Protected by a deputy Janet Woodcock. Food poisoning consumers. We want to find new and innovative ways to encourage businesses of all sizes to voluntarily adopt tracking technology. This allows us to modernize how we work together to identify the cause of food poisoning as soon as possible to keep Americans safe.

Through this challenge, agencies leverage affordable economic models for food technology solution providers, public health advocates, entrepreneurs, and innovators throughout the human and animal food supply chain, at a cost proportional to the profits they receive. We are asking you to present a food traceability solution. Can be extended to facilitate widespread adoption.

Having easy access to digital information is an important priority for the FDA’s new era of smarter food safety. Through this initiative, we promise to help small businesses use and benefit from the new tracking technology, says Frank Yiannas, Deputy FDA Commissioner for Food Policy and Response. I did. You can organize your entire food system smarter by digitizing your data for free or at low cost using a creative financial model.

This challenge invites submission of technology-enabled solutions that address the traceability needs and challenges specific to one or more segments of the human and animal food supply chain.

Primary producers (such as businesses involved in agriculture and fisheries). Importers; Manufacturers / Processors; Distributors (Wholesaleers, Distribution Centers, Repackers, etc.). Retailers and food services (such as retail food stores and restaurants).

To provide maximum flexibility, participants may offer solutions based on new or innovative models that are affordable for small businesses. However, the solution can also be based on existing or new scalable and cost-effective hardware, software, or data analytics platforms.

The FDA will accept submissions from June 1st to July 30th and will announce up to 12 winners at the end of the challenge. A federal jury with experience in the technology, public health, or food industries has shown how well the solution addresses specific traceability challenges, innovation, ease of use, affordability, scalability, and interoperability. Winners are selected based on demonstrating sex.

No prize money will be awarded, but the winners will have the opportunity to publish their work at the webinar scheduled for September and the video will be published. The Challenge is overseen by the FDA’s Food Policy and Response Department and managed by the Precision FDA as part of the 2010 America COMPETES Reauthorization Act. For more information on how to participate in the challenge, please visit the registration page.

June 1, 2021

