Jio has partnered with SEGA to bring Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and other games to the Jio Games Store.





Jio and SEGA have announced a collaboration to bring SEGA game titles to Jio users across platforms.

(Image: Reuters)

Highlights Jio and SEGA have partnered to provide game titles to Jio users in India. SonictheHedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 will be the first games to be introduced in partnership. These will be the first SEGA games available in Hindi and Tamil. ..

Reliance Jio has partnered with Japanese game giant SEGA to provide games to India through the Jio Games Store. After the collaboration, Jio users will be able to download SEGA games from Jio devices such as set-top boxes (STBs) and smartphones.

To celebrate the partnership, Jio is currently offering users two SEGA games, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3. These games will be available as first access for Jio Fiber users and will soon be rolled out to other Jio devices.

Last week, Sega announced a partnership with a Japanese telecommunications major. According to the announcement, the game will be tuned for Indian viewers and distributed through the Jio platform. Interestingly, this makes it the first Sega game available in Hindi and Tamil.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Street of Rage 3 are arguably two of Sega’s most iconic titles. The first features the highly beloved Sega character Sonic, a blue-colored ultra-fast hedgehog whose name also includes a major Hollywood movie. On the other hand, Streets of Rage 3 is a popular arcade game famous as Bare Knuckle 3 in Japan.

Both Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 have minimal processing and graphics requirements and can be enjoyed on a variety of platforms. Therefore, it is very likely that the game will move to JioPhone within the next few months.

Jio is also working with Google on the introduction of affordable smartphones in India. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently confirmed that the project is part of the partnership between the two companies announced last year.

Several collaborations and projects have confirmed future plans for Jios to become the dominant force in the Indian mobile phone market. In addition to providing telecom and internet services, the company is committed to both the field of smartphone hardware and the development of online services, building a complete ecosystem for its users.

