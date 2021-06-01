“Tell Me Why” is free for Pride Month





From today to the end of June, you can download Tell Me Why for free. To commemorate Pride Month 2021, developer Dontnod Entertainment has made it available to anyone who wants to experience the game. This includes all three episodes, not just the first episode that the studio previously provided to allow the title to be tried. You can download it to the Xbox console, Microsoft Store on Windows 10, and Steam. Once associated with your account, you’ll stay there and be able to play after your Pride Month is over.

One of the playable characters in Tell Me Why, Tyler Ronan, is transgender, and as the studio points out, this year has been a challenging year for non-binary and gender incompatibility around the world. Taking the United States as an example, as of April, 33 states passed more than 100 bills limiting the rights of transgender individuals. This is a record year for this kind of law.

“Our intention to make Tell Me Why free in June 2021 is to give more people access to the game and to allow players to make money in places that have a direct impact on the transgender and queer communities. Is to encourage the use of, “says the studio. As an example, Dontnod suggests buying games and pointing to titles such as If Found … and Spirit Swap to support queer and trance developers and creators. If you haven’t played Tell Me Why before, it’s a good idea to check the game FAQ. This FAQ highlights in particular how Dontnod wrote Tyler’s character with the help of LGBTQIA + advocacy group GLAAD.

