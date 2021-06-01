16 Business Concepts Technology leaders need to understand communication with leadership teams





As technology has become an integral part of companies across the industry, more and more companies have placed technology experts on their leadership teams. This allows tech leaders to break out of silos and contribute to overall business decision-making and direction on a daily basis. This means that you need to be familiar with the basic business concepts in order to fully understand all the potential consequences and convey your ideas to fellow leaders and executive members.

So what do CIOs, CTOs, and other tech executives need to know to become a full member of the leadership team? Below, 16 industry experts from the Forbes Technology Council explain the basic concepts that technology leaders should learn.

1. Agility

Agility is an important concept. In today’s fast-paced world of technology, the ability to be agile and agile is key. Leadership expects change, and as a technology partner, it’s important to show that you’ve been able to adapt quickly to both business and technology changes. -Frederick John, Diebold Nixdorf

2. Empathy

I don’t know if it’s a business concept, but empathy and folklore are important aspects to understanding. It’s easy to get caught up in a vision of the future without realizing that team members may not be able to see the courses they have drawn in our minds as clearly as we do. Understanding that their perspectives, priorities, and pains are different from yours opens up space for honest dialogue and creates shared opportunities for understanding. –Jason Cottrell, Myplanet

3. Transparency

Transparency can be one of the most important concepts. Sharing good, bad, and ugly things builds trust within the team, fosters friendships, and brings the team together to solve problems. Some leaders only share goodness, not how real life works. Also, people like to be able to tell the truth, so be prepared and marketed as much as possible. –Kalle Torma, Flowhaven

4. Accountability

Accountability is an important concept that tech leaders should understand. If everyone is responsible for progress towards their goals, there is no excuse. Therefore, if you need to take certain actions, it is the only way people are accountable and achieve their goals. -Nitzan Shapira, Epsagon

5. Emotional intelligence

The basic concept that technology leaders must master in any organization is emotional intelligence. Of all my years on the leadership team, the most cited challenge of communication was the ability to understand individual motives. It is imperative to develop a strategy for how to address each member’s concerns and questions based on a variety of driving factors. I know your audience –Amelia Quan, RollKall Technologies

6. Active listening

Active listening is the basis of good communication. I have seen senior leadership forums where each attendee takes turns giving a thinly obscured sales presentation for their initiative. No one is listening to each other. They are all just waiting for their turn to speak. Listen and replay what you heard in your own words. This helps you reach the heart of someone else’s message. -John Gist, Fidelity International

7. Value proposition

I think the main thing that tech leaders need to understand is related to value proposition. I like to give it a name, why do you do this? All executives must be able to answer the reason question when talking to a colleague, employee, or boss. The ability to explain why anyone can understand strategies, spending, challenges, and benefits. It also helps move the discussion forward. –Performanta Group, Lior Arbel

8. Change management

Technical leaders need to master change management. In the field of technology, change is constantly changing. If it doesn’t evolve, your business is at risk. Communication is important in any change. Technology leaders need to be clear about the causes and consequences of the change and what is expected of everyone involved so that the business can adapt to it and take advantage of it. -Rob Cohen of Appriss Inc./Appriss Health

9. Customer needs

Technology leaders need to understand the needs of their customers and communicate how technology can meet these needs and drive their business goals. It is also not a single point of discussion. Throughout the life cycle of purchase, recruitment, and renewal, we create value (and performance) at every step in the process of how technology responds to customer needs. –Susie Wee, Cisco Systems Inc.

10.KPI and OKR

Key performance indicators and objectives, as well as key results, are important for leaders to understand. You need to know their differences and how they complement each other in driving all the different parts of your business. Technicians who do not understand these basic tools have a hard time aligning themselves and their teams with the execution priorities of other leadership groups. -Jeromy Johnson, Tellus

11. Input and output metrics

Technology leaders make the best product managers, but they are often unaware of it. Understanding input and output metrics and aligning them with your business goals is important for technology leaders. It helps them communicate effectively with business leaders and also helps them align their team (often the largest in modern organizations) with the company’s goals. –Faisal Masud, Fabric

12. Business drivers and priorities

Today’s business leaders need to understand the driving forces and priorities of their business. It’s important to be able to articulate in business terms how technology and rapid development affect business goals. -Leon Rahman, Cinerio

13. Asynchronous communication

Asynchronous communication and a culture of writing it down is an important concept. It’s more important than ever for leaders to have a clear vision, discuss strategies, and assign tasks through text. We can’t always zoom, and you can’t rely on hitting someone in the hallway or catching up informally after work. Accurate, written communication that takes place asynchronously is essential. -Benforgan, hologram

14. Individual incentives

It is important to understand the incentives to communicate effectively with your leadership team. Each team has its own incentives, such as social capital and financial incentives. To be effective in leadership, stand where each employee is and understand their incentives. Technology leaders need to focus on incentives that lead to what their key stakeholders—customers, prospects, and board members care most about. -Vivian One, landing

15. Possible art

As companies evolve to compete through digital transformation, technology leaders must convey the importance of communicating possible art concepts. This can be achieved by leveraging the crossroads of a thriving society with the capabilities of digital reach and innovation. Against this background, technology leaders can inspire breakthrough thinking that can change, not just evolve. –Thaddeus Arroyo, AT & T

16. Make a pitch

Combining tech leaders and business leaders can feel like a jelly magwire to geeks. One wants to spit out the acronym for technology and the other wants to see money. If you’re tech-savvy, market all conversations and align them with your organization’s business interests. If you need to convey a technical concept, cast it in terms of an easy-to-understand Snowclone analogy template, such as X being the new Y. -EveMaler, ForgeRock

