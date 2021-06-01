Spotify Executive justifies antitrust pressure on Apple and calls on other App Store payment providers





In an extensive interview with The Verge, Spotify executive Horacio Gutierrez explained why Apple believes it’s a “ruthless bully” and wants to change.

Last month, Gutierrez wrote an editorial in The Wall Street Journal condemning Apple and some of its business practices. Currently, Spotify’s Head of Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer is expanding the logic behind the company’s antitrust dispute with Apple.

Gutierrez’s main justification to support the argument that Apple’s App Store payment system is not a necessary part of the business is that it was “not initially part of the App Store.”

Specifically, with regard to the “App Store,” it is clear that the choice to connect Apple’s own payment system to the “App Store” was an arbitrary choice. Initially it wasn’t part of the App Store. It’s the same as not having to pay a 30% Apple tax when you entered the App Store. They added it later in the process, and by doing so, they fought against what competing apps weren’t really equal to Apple’s own music streaming services and other competing products. I created this environment that must be.

The 30% commission for Apple’s App Store sales and in-app purchases has also been raised as an “arbitrary rate,” and Gutierrez explained that Spotify isn’t just trying to reduce commissions.

The problem is not whether the rate is 30%, 15% or 10%, but the rate is arbitrary and unilaterally set to protect yourself from competition. If you can convince users of the market economy that the value they offer justifies 30%, 15%, or 50%, Apple should be able to charge 30% or 50%. What we are saying is that there is no market because it is actually preventing competitors from entering and offering alternative payment systems.

Gutierrez explained that Spotify wants Apple to go back to its previous approach on the App Store and loosen its grip on rules and penalties.

We want Apple to return to what it was like when it joined the App Store. We want you to break the link between your own payment system and the App Store and all other anti-steering regulations. This is a fancy way to represent the penalties and penalties created for those who do not want to use it. Their own payment system. Basically, it returns to the state before anti-competitive abuse began.

Specifically, Gutierrez said the market should be able to choose from App Store payment system options, and Apple should be able to compete with other payment technologies in a more competitive environment.

The payment system has a monopoly, which is why they can afford to impose 30 percent. Let the market decide. With PayPal, Mastercard, and other new payment systems available, users can vote with their own money if Apple’s technology is very good at paying and if they’re willing to pay more than 30%. To

Gutierrez responded to criticism that Apple’s rules and fees are valid given the fact that it builds and maintains the App Store and the device on which the app runs, and Spotify has made it anti-competitive. He explained that he didn’t think it was a reason to allow it.

There is no reason why a platform provider that should be a neutral platform provider like Apple is allowed to create conditions that force companies like us to make that choice. They say, “Well, but we made it.” Yeah, you made it. But when you made it, it wasn’t like that. This is heavily built behind the work of many app developers who came to the App Store and you advertised as a reason why people use your platform. And whether you built it or not, it doesn’t really matter from an antitrust perspective. The biggest example in the history of US antitrust enforcement, where a railroad company built a railroad, a steel company built a steel mill, and a telephone company built a telephone line, was the construction of its infrastructure and then power. Was related to the company that used. That control gave them to hurt their competitors.

In April, the European Commission discovered that Apple had violated EU competition law with Apple Music, and the Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee questioned Apple’s App Store policy.

For more information, see the full transcript of The Verge’s interview with Gutierrez.

