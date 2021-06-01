AMD’s 3D chip stacking can triple the L3 cache of Ryzen processors





(Credit: AMD)

AMD’s next-generation processors are ready to get even better thanks to new 3D chip stacking technology that can pack more cache into the CPU.

Called “3D V-Cache”, the chip stacking process introduced in All Virtual Computex uses the Ryzen 5900X processor to triple the CPU’s L3 cache from 64MB to 192MB. According to AMD, an improved cache that temporarily stores instructions to the CPU can improve the chip’s 1080p game processing capabilities by about 15%.

For example, a regular Ryzen 5900X processor averages 184 frames per second in the game Gears 5. The prototype processor, on the other hand, can run the game at 206 fps and improve it by 12%.

Credit: AMD

Stacking works by physically placing one chip die on top of another. This can reduce the communication distance between components. According to AMD, this technology can significantly improve the interconnect density of processors by more than 200 times compared to traditional 2D chip designs.

“This allows for more efficient and dense integration of IP (intellectual property),” AMD CEO Lisa Su said in a presentation. “The die-to-die interface uses a direct copper-copper bond without any kind of solder bumps.”

Credit: AMD

For the prototype processor, AMD placed the SRAM chip die vertically on the CPU core, delivering 2TB of bandwidth per second. The SRAM chip die is also thinner. As a result, “the 3D stack version of the finished CPU actually looks exactly like the current Ryzen 5000 processor,” Su said.

Intel is also working on a 3D chip stacking technology called Foveros, and there are rumors that this technology may appear in future Alder Lake processors. However, AMD claims that its unique approach is superior. According to Su, the company’s 3D V-Cache process can increase interconnect densities by more than 15 times compared to other 3D chip stacking technologies.

Editor’s recommendation

Each SRAM chip can also be coupled to a single die of CPU cores on the AMD chip. “Therefore, one package can get 96MB of cache per CCD (Core Complex Die), or a total of 192MB of cache on a 12-core or 16-core Ryzen processor,” Su added.

The news ensures that the ongoing war between the two chip giants is escalating as each company is trying to outperform the others. AMD will be the first to apply the chip stacking process to “high-end products” by the end of this year. As a result, 3D V-Cache may first arrive at AMD’s server-focused Epyc processor or Threadripper chip before reaching the Ryzen consumer line.

Su added that AMD’s next-generation “Zen4” 5nm chip is on track and will arrive next year.

This newsletter may contain advertising, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos