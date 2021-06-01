Innovation and Integration: Legal Technologies False Dichotomy | Onna Technologies, Inc.





Anyone who keeps up with legal technology news is not surprised by the conclusion of Gartner’s 2021 eDiscovery Solutions Market Guide that the eDiscovery Solutions market continues to integrate. Each month, companies announce several new mergers or acquisitions. Litera will acquire Clocktimizer (after acquiring Foundation Software Group earlier this year), Mitratech will acquire ContractRoom, and Filevine will acquire Outlaw.

These mergers and acquisitions may make business sense for legal technology companies, but are they also good for the people who use the products? Can users get better service by working on an “end-to-end” software platform that seeks to meet all their needs, or by building a variety of unique priority solutions? And if you choose the latter approach, what is the key to getting all these systems together?

Multipurpose tool: End-to-end legal technology solution

The end-to-end platform includes a number of tools and features, all integrated into one comprehensive interface. They are the Leatherman tools of legal technology: they do a lot of things pretty well. The end-to-end platform allows users to significantly reduce the number of vendor contracts and customer support relationships they need to manage. The integrated platform is also touted for faster adoption and improved security.

On the other hand, end-to-end solutions tend to be expensive to boot because users have to buy the entire system at once. The overall trend towards integration, and the resulting reduction in competition, can also impede innovation, especially in the legal niche areas. In fact, some believe that the goal of these wraparound solutions is to “make it difficult.” [for users] It “separates” from the platform and creates unhealthy dependencies. And while it’s great to have a single contact if everything works, if a user gets into a problem somewhere in an end-to-end solution, it’s going to happen everywhere.

Special tools for professional work: the best eDiscovery software

With the best approach, users assemble a variety of great software solutions. For example, Salesforce for CRM, Slack for Collaboration, Zoom for Video Conference, Zendesk for Customer Ticketing, etc., each professionally solves the exact problem created. .. This allows users to maintain the technology they already know and love, instead of buying a few diamonds in a single suite of roughs. These best solutions are typically connected via APIs and integrate the functionality of your favorite platform without the constraints of an end-to-end approach.

The truly best tools are intuitive and easy to use. In addition, the diverse Legal Tech Marketplace drives competition, which leads to lower prices and greater innovation. The best tools need to come with good security measures and customer support, but even if the service of one tool is interrupted, it can be international news if it happens, but the entire office Never stops.

But for the best approach to work, you can’t leave the road by throwing a hand-picked tool behind the van. I need something to integrate them into a unified package.

Toolbox to put it all together: Knowledge integration platform

Our view? You can enjoy all the benefits of best-in-class software without compromising the visibility and control of your most valuable data. The important thing is the integration of knowledge. This is a connective tissue that centralizes data in one place and provides a single source of truth.

Onna takes an open approach and actively promotes collaboration and integration for the benefit of end users to ensure that their favorite tools work together seamlessly. Our platform allows you to connect individual silos of data generated by the tool. This means that not only can you access all your data, regardless of where it’s stored, but you can also extract meaningful business insights. Needless to say, you can streamline information governance, eDiscovery, archiving, privacy, and more by making important information readily available.

